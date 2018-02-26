If you've never taken the Myers-Briggs test to determine your personality type, I highly suggest you do. I just took mine and learned I'm an introvert (no surprise there), more intuitive than observant, more feeling than thinking, more perceiving than judging, and more turbulent than assertive. According to the test, my personality type is INFP-T, which basically means I live in my own emotional world and I like it there so there's no need to invite me to your party, because I probably won't come, no matter what you're serving for snacks.

But while your Myers-Briggs personality type can determine who should date, whether or not you'll skip a party, or if you lean toward emotions instead of thinking rationally when it comes to decision-making, it can also determine your sex habits. According to a survey of over 1,000 Americans by online site, Mattress Advisor, your personality type can determine whether or not you have sex or masturbate before bed — or, in some cases, do both.

But because you probably don't need the Myers-Briggs test to tell you that you're more of an introvert than an extrovert, or that you're more likely to make decisions based on your emotions, you just might be able to find yourself in these results. Here's what the survey found:

1 Extroverts Have Sex More Often Before Bed Andrew Zaeh for Bustle On a scale from 1-5, with five being a bedtime behavior that's always done, extroverts found themselves at 2.01 on the scale in regards to how often they have sex before bed. Introverts, on the other hand, are at 1.79 on the scale. When broken down by percentages, extroverts have sex before bed 11.6 percent more often than introverts. Interestingly, of all the possible behavior that an introvert or extrovert would do before bed, including drinking, exercising, watching TV, or taking a bath, extroverts always did these things more than introverts. I guess we introverts just go straight to bed and call it night!

2 Those Who Rely On Their Intuition Are Less Likely To Masturbate Before Bed Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Because according to the Myers-Briggs test, you can be either an S (sensing) or an N (intuition), the survey determined that those who rely on their intuition, as opposed to sensing, are less likely to masturbate before bed. On that 1-5 scale, the sensors came in at 1.93, while the intuitive people came in at 1.85 on the scale. By percentage, that means that those who are about sensing situations, masturbate before bed 4.2 percent more than those who rely on intuition.

3 Those Who Rely On Perceiving Are More Likely To Masturbate Before Bed Ashley Batz/Bustle When the personalities are broken down by the Myers-Briggs test, you can be either a J (judging) or a P (perceiving). As for masturbation among these specific personality traits, with 1.94 on the scale of 1-5, the perceivers masturbate more often. Those who are more likely to judge than perceive, get a 1.83 on the scale. Percentage wise, that means those who perceive, masturbate before bed 5.8 percent more often than those who fall under the judging tier.

4 The ISTP Personality Really Loves Sex Before Bed Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Also known as "The Virtuoso," the ISTP personality's most favorite before-bed routine is to have sex. Before you say, "oh, that's so me," here's what the ISTP personality is: introvert, sensing, thinking, and perceiving. So while extroverts are more likely to have sex before bed, the introverts tend to want it more, at least based on these personality trait combos.

5 The ESTP Personality Masturbates The Most Often Before Bed Andrew Zaeh for Bustle The ESTP personality is: extrovert, sensing, thinking, and perceiving — they're also known as "The Entrepreneur." So, yes, an extrovert, when combined with those other traits is more likely to masturbate before bed than all the other 16 personalities before bed.