What Your Partner Values About You Most, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

If you've been in a relationship with your partner for a while, chances are that the two of you aren't as good about affirming each other's best qualities as you were in the beginning of the romance. After some time, it can be easy to forget what made them fall in love with you in the first place. But your partner's zodiac sign can provide some major hints about what your partner values about you most, according to experts.

"Usually what each astrology sign values most in a partner can be found by looking at their opposite sign," Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. "The shadow or opposite sign is usually where we find our unexpressed nature since the Sun sign rules the Ego or outward nature." While a sun sign can give you a good idea of what your partner values, the more in depth you go with an astrology chart, the more you'll be able to understand what each sign values based on the condition of the second astrological house and the placement of the planet Venus, Barretta says.

Everyone has multiple great qualities that make them beloved by their partner. But here is what your partner values most about you, according to their zodiac sign.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Your Drive Tina Gong for Bustle Passion and success are pretty universally attractive traits, but to an Aries, your enthusiasm for chasing after what you want is really something to love. "This fire sign is very appreciative of your go-getter attitude," astrologer Tiffani Purdy tells Bustle. "An Aries knows nothing is impossible for a self-starter."

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your Shared Tastes Tina Gong for Bustle "Fixed earth sign Taurus is most satisfied by the comforts in life," says Purdy. "They love nothing more than a partner who not only understands but caters to their taste for the finer things in life." Romance your partner by trying out new food trends together or treating them to a luxurious spa day.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Your Ability To Listen Tina Gong for Bustle Do you and your Gemini partner never run out of things to talk about? Your interest in a variety of topics is probably what your partner values about you most, says Purdy. "Chatty Gemini is stimulated by intellectual conversations," she says. "They want to know you’re listening and have your own thoughts about the subject."

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your Loyalty Tina Gong for Bustle "Cancer looks for romance and emotional security," Barretta says. Your partner values the fact that you would never consider cheating, and that you care deeply about every detail of your relationship. Show your Cancer partner you care by understanding their sensitivities and getting close with their family, she suggests.

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Your Deep Love For Them Tina Gong for Bustle After the honeymoon phase of a relationship, it can be easy to slip into the habit of dropping all of the little romantic gestures that came at the beginning. But to your Leo partner, knowing how deeply you love them is most valuable. "Fiery, flamboyant Leo loves to know you love them truly," Purdy says. Demonstrate that you're loyal and that you're devoted to the relationship.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): You're Supportive Tina Gong for Bustle "Steady Virgo has a clear vision of how things should be," says Purdy. Knowing that you support them in their goals, dreams, and passions is what a partner with this sign values most, she says. But don't just tell your Virgo partner you'll do anything to support them. Show them too by helping however you can.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Your Take-Charge Attitude Tina Gong for Bustle Deciding where to go for dinner, what do to on the weekend, and which Netflix show to start next can be a real struggle in a relationship where neither person can decide. But a Libra really values someone who can make firm decisions, Barretta says. "This sign needs a strong, romantic, take charge, take care of me type of person," she says. While it's always important to be considerate of your Libra partner's wishes, don't hesitate to choose a new paint color if they really can't decide. They'll love you for it.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Your Ability To Understand Them Tina Gong for Bustle "Scorpio desires loyalty, confidentiality, and an understanding of their deep, dark, broody moods that sometimes come to the surface," Barretta says. If you're in a relationship with a Scorpio, they won't appreciate it if you even jokingly try to make them jealous. Instead, be sure to be empathetic to your partner's needs and feelings, because an ability to empathize like this is important to them.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Your Easygoing Personality Tina Gong for Bustle Are you always ready to jet off to a new place or try an extreme sport like skydiving or hang gliding? Know that your Sagittarius partner really values your sense of adventure and enthusiasm for athletic activities, says Barretta. Your partner desires to always be on the go, so don't be afraid to join them on their next weekend jetaway.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Your Similar Values Tina Gong for Bustle "Capricorns are the cardinal earth sign — they are practical leaders, always climbing the ladder of success," Drew Allen, an astrologer and founder of Angelite Astrology, tells Bustle. But your partner doesn't want to be alone in their accomplishments. Instead, they really love having a partner who shares their success and their values, he says. Also, Capricorns love to cuddle, so if you make an excellent spooning partner, you're doing great.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Your Ability To Do Your Own Thing Tina Gong for Bustle While some couples need to spend a good deal of time together to feel secure in their relationships, Aquariuses don't feel that way. While Allen says that they value feeling like their partner is their BFF, they also understand that such a strong bond means not needing to be connected 24/7. "Best friends don’t get offended when we experience periods of needing to break free and float around for a bit," he says. "Aquarians are the free-spirited social butterflies of the zodiac." Don't feel pressured to stick to conventional relationship models with your Aquarius partner if that's not what works for the two of you.