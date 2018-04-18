What Your Zodiac Sign’s Kindred Spirit Is, And What It Says About You

If you're into astrology, then you probably enjoy reading about the personality traits associated with your sign, and what kinds of insights they can give you about yourself. But have you ever considered the animal who is your kindred spirit, based on your zodiac sign, and how that might come into play?

As you know, each zodiac sign is represented by a symbol, such as the crab for Cancer or the fish for Pisces. But behind the archetype, each zodiac sign is connected to an animal "that provides more facets beyond the traditional Western zodiacal anthropomorphic and zoomorphic symbolism explaining them," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle. And it's this symbol that can tell you even more about your personality, than just your sign alone.

"Often, the kindred spirit amplifies the traditional zodiac sign symbolism, or it could show a softer side that is also prominent in that sign but out-shined by other traits," Mckean says. "For example ... Libras and Cancers are pacifists, but they like having things their way." In other words, traits like these — which don't really seem to "go" together, necessarily — can be revealed and further explained by examining the animal each sign is connected to. Here, are the animals that best fit each sign, and what that can say about your personality, according to astrologers.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Gazelle Tina Gong/Bustle Astrologically speaking, Aries is represented by the ram, which fits well with the sign's assertive personality. "They are known to be head-first, assertive ... confident, courageous, and pioneering," Mckean says. Aries doesn't waste time, they complete tasks quickly, and they're great at reaching their goals — often before other signs do. So really, it makes sense why they'd be connected to the gazelle; an animal that also pairs so well with these traits. "Although gazelles are not known for being outwardly aggressive, they have a good sense of self-preservation and have an excellent ability to outwit their main predator," Mckean says. "It takes a great deal of courage to face their predator, but the gazelle does it gracefully." Just likes Aries.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Elephant Tina Gong/Bustle Represented by the bull, Taurus is often "strong, resilient, tenacious, stubborn, virile, and powerful," Mckean says. "Bulls are generally peaceful creatures, but if they are goaded, they will charge. In the moment they charge, they don't think about what is in their way or the collateral damage they cause; they are fixed at hitting their target and meeting it with full force. Though this may sound violent, the Taurus is really a peaceful creature. Their stubbornness lends to a long memory, loyalty, determination, and most of all, keeping the status quo." And that's why the kindred spirit for Taurus is the wise, intelligent elephant. "They are large, majestic, and magnificent creatures known for having a long memory, sticking with their herd, [and] following hereditary traditions (elephants are known to follow a path that their ancestors took centuries ago)," she says. "If anything gets in their way, they simply plough through it or find the shortest way around it." Just like bulls, elephants can also be territorial and protective of themselves. As Mckean says, "If you step over the safe boundaries, an elephant will blindly charge you; however, if you gain an elephant's trust, you are welcomed into their cozy circle."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Fox Tina Gong/Bustle The symbol for Gemini is twin humans, which represent their duality. As Mckean says, "Their duality is really in the form of communication, exchange, interactions, and transactions. Known to be quick, adaptable, and witty," it's not uncommon for others to feel tricked by a Gemini, or like they don't understand them at first. And it's in this spirit that Gemini relates well to the sly (yet totally lovable) fox. "Foxes are clever, curious, and full of energy," Mckean says. "Though they are also known to be sly, they are also cute and cuddly looking ... At the end of the day, the fox doesn't look for trouble," but by their very nature, they may find it anyway.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Rabbit Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer doesn't like conflict, and the animals associated with the sign show just that. "Symbolized by a crab in traditional Western astrology, crabs are known to move sideways in a zig-zag pattern despite their antennae-like eyes are fixed on their target straight ahead," Mckean says. "They are sensitive creatures that tend to hide in a hole or behind some camouflage when they sense danger or conflict. They are peace-loving creatures that are also nurturing, all about family ties, history, and protectiveness." So, for cancer, what could be a better fit than a rabbit? "Bunnies are known as being quick ... cuddly, and non-hostile," Mckean says. "In the first sign of danger, a bunny quickly hops away (think of hopping as a vertical zig-zag), and can also hide in a hole they dug or behind camouflage. The bunny represents the softer side of a Cancer, opposed to how the crab represents the harder side (the shell) of the Cancerian qualities."

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Peacock Tina Gong/Bustle In Western astrology, Leo is represented by the lion, which fits so well with this sign's desire to be loved and adored. "The Leo enjoys being the center of attention and they don't mind doing what it takes to attract that attention, namely dressing up, flaunting their style, and soaking up the awe and attention they get as a result," Mckean says. And that's why it may come as no surprise that Leo's kindred spirit is a peacock. "Peacocks are known for their amazing colors and their beautiful fanned tail-feathers that they use to show off and attract mates," Mckean says. "The tail-feathers are marked with eyelets, which symbolizes awakening, creativity, watchfulness, and protection. The peacock amplifies the show-off qualities of a Leo but also represents their need for love, ability to protect, and to be creative."

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Squirrel Tina Gong/Bustle Often represented by the human sign of a lone woman harvesting wheat, Virgo is, by nature, very "shy, quiet, and resourceful," Mckean says, just like a squirrel. "Squirrels are known to be resourceful; they plan for the long winter ahead by storing nuts, seeds, and other small foods." But squirrels are also a good representation of Virgo's meticulousness. As Mckean says, "The squirrel symbolizes the Virgo's attention to detail, ability to make the most out of very little, and most of all, their ability to have plenty of resources available for everyone else when the rainy days set in."

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Leopard Tina Gong/Bustle Represented by the scales, Libra "is known for swaying back and forth for its decisions," Mckean says. "They can go from one extreme to another and you'll also see the full spectrum in between." But at the end of the day — and as a cardinal sign — they can end up coming to a decision that is theirs and theirs alone. And what better way to represent that than with a leopard? "No one tells a leopard what to do," Mckean says. "A leopard doesn't need to announce its spots, ever, nor does a Libra ever need to announce that they like to have their way. Leopards don't just run after their target, they observe, look at all angles, then finally go for the goal." Both Libras and leopards always think before they leap. "They don't arbitrarily aim for any target," Mckean says. "Libras hem and haw before making a decision, but once they feel they have all the info they need, they strike their gavel as final. The leopard represents the Libra's ability to see the black, white, and grays in between. It represents the Libra's fairness in considering all known facts before making a decision."

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Snake Tina Gong/Bustle Represented by the scorpion, Scorpios are all about gaining knowledge and keeping it hidden for themselves, "so they can plan their next move," Mckean says. "With an inclination to be behind the scenes, the Scorpio can use this knowledge to persuade or induce others into action." And that's why they share a special connection with the snake. "Snakes are a symbol of knowledge in historical paintings and stories," Mckean says. "After all, the snake that suggested to Eve to take a bite of the apple was wrapped around the Tree of Knowledge. The snake doesn't represent evil in astrology, but an indication of the true ability and power of Scorpios to collect all the pieces of a puzzle and put them together to form a complete picture." Which is, above everything else, Scorpio's favorite thing to do.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Monkey Tina Gong/Bustle In Western astrology, Sagittarius is "symbolized by a centaur, a creature that's half man, half horse," Mckean says. So it may seem like they should be represented by the horse, which travels far and wide — just like Sags tend to do. But they're actually better represented by the monkey. "The human aspect of them are very curious about a variety of people and cultures," Mckean says. "In being able to see the big picture, they don't fret the small details, bumps, or barriers life sometimes hands out ... Monkeys are fun-loving, smart, friendly, curious, adaptable, and maybe even a little clumsy (something Sagittarians can admit with a chuckle). The monkey is a symbol of a reminder of the Sagittarian philosophy that we shouldn't take life so seriously."

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Owl Tina Gong/Bustle The sign of Capricorn is often represented by a goat, which seems to be a great match for their ability to get through adversity. "Serious and sure-footed with their goals, Capricorns achieve their successes slowly but surely," Mckean says. "Even if they have to take on a larger than usual load, work through the night, or take a long detour, Capricorns always reach the summit." Capricorn is also incredibly intelligent, which is why they're connected to the owl. "Known to be wise and able to navigate without a hitch in total darkness, the owl is able to capture prey much heavier than itself in a swift, and efficient manner," Mckean says. "Owls, like Capricorns, do not allow anything to go to waste. Whatever it captures, it utilizes and what it can't utilize, it simply discards and moves on. The spiritual symbolism of the owl highlights the Capricorn's ability to get things done even when the circumstances are difficult."

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Electric Eel Tina Gong/Bustle In astrology, Aquarius is "symbolized as a Water Bearer — a human (usually male) carries a jug to collect and share knowledge," Mckean says. "Aquarians live in tomorrow. The knowledge they gain from living in the future is meant to be shared with the present and wash away the outmoded approaches of the past." They're also known to speak in puzzles, and are full of surprises, which is why their kindred spirit is the electric eel. "The electric eel represents the ability of the Aquarius to unconventionally deliver messages, create changes, and disrupt the status quo," Mckean says. They also delight in being a bit surprising, "just like a shock from an electric eel."