April showers bring May flowers, but in Netflix's case it'll bring the return of Mamma Mia! to the streaming platform. What's coming to Netflix in May 2018 includes the ABBA musical, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this July. It fits the theme of this month's additions, which include movies and TV shows that are female-friendly. Yes, May is also bringing a healthy dose of girl power to your Netflix queue.

Scroll through the list and you'll notice quite a few female-led Netflix originals are premiering this month, including the second season of Dear White People starring Logan Browning, a new Ali Wong stand-up special, and the premiere of Michelle Wolf's new weekly talk show. Not to mention, legendary comedian Carol Burnett is also returning to TV with A Little Help from some cute little kids and some very well-known celebrities. If that wasn't enough Kimmy Schmidt is also back with the first half of Season 4 to keep you laughing all month long.

So, for those who prefer streaming to flowers, this May will give you lots of reasons to celebrate inside in front of the TV. Not to mention, reasons to support your favorite female stars in nearly every genre.