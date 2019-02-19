For me, there's nothing more exciting than a new Charlotte Tilbury drop. Whether it's a new shade of one of her Matte Revolution lipsticks or a new skincare cleansing duo, there's nothing quite like a Tilbury launch. So when the announcement was made today that the brand had brought out a new makeup range designed to be unveiled at the BRIT Awards, I was pretty pumped. Here's everything you need to know about the collection, including what's in the Charlotte Tilbury x BRITs range.

Let's begin by discussing the centre piece of the new range: the Icon Palette. Featuring 12 eyeshadow shades, this really is a does-it-all palette. It features beautifully pared down neutral shades, including champagnes and goldy brown hues, as well as a couple of brighter, more eye catching green and blue colours for maximum impact. It even has a black shadow, perfect for creating a smoky eye or buffing into the other shades for a more mysterious look. The palette is created with 'Wet Touch' technology, meaning you can mix the shadows with water for a silk-veil effect, as well as using them dry.

Like the palette, Tilbury's second release is inspired by iconic men and women of the past and present. The Latex Love lip glosses are designed to give you a total power pout, fit for awards season. They come in six shades, including a charged coral, soft peach pink and a deep red. If you're a fan of glosses, these will become a new favourite thanks to their mirror shine and soft feel. They're also super pigmented, meaning they actually provide the colour pay off you expect, and the formula features a bunch of nourishing oils to ensure your lips never dry out.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury

Speaking about her new Icons collection, Tilbury explained:

"Throughout my life, I have learnt that there are so many different faces of beauty! Whether it is handsome beauty, boyish beauty, glamorous beauty, sophisticated beauty, rebellious beauty, or electric beauty — you are magnetically drawn to so many versions of iconic beauty in your life. For me, the ICONS eyes and lips are about enhancing and channeling that star power, so you can be the most powerful, magnetic, expressive version of you!"

Charlotte Tilbury

Tilbury has been named the official makeup partner of the Backstage Spa at the BRIT Awards 2019, and the Icons Collection will be unveiled in the spa on the night of the award ceremony (Wednesday Feb. 20). Guests backstage will be able to try the new collection at her Supercharged Tilbury Transformation Booth, where there will be four looks (the day look, the date look, the diva look, and the disco look) on offer, each using the brand-new products.

So when can you get your hands on the new limited-edition bits? Well, you have to wait a tiiiny bit longer, as both the palette and the lip glosses launch officially on 28 February 2019 on charlottetilbury.com as well as in Selfridges. The Icon Palette will set you back £55, while the Latex Love lip glosses cost £24 each. I'd be quick if I were you, because I guarantee these will sell out... FAST!