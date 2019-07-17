The wait is finally over. Millennial pink-obsessed beauty lovers have turned fashion enthusiasts with Glossier’s Glossiwear merchandise line that launches today. The brand has extended its one gray pullover crewneck into a full-blown limited edition collection, and the first drop is already sure to make Glossier fans swoon and splurge.

Glossier first announced on its social channels that it would branch out into fashion with its merch collection on July 12 and now fans can legit live in Glossier. Fans are offered to shop a number of pink things including hair clips, hair combs, and a super sweet pair of pink and red Glossier sliders.

Although July 17 marks the first drop of Glossier “lewks,” some of the items won’t be available to buy until September, according to the brand’s social channels. Many of the products in the line is priced similarly to that of its beauty line, with smaller items like ranging between $10 and $20 and larger apparel items ranging between $25-$45.

Currently, the Glossiwear collection is only offered online at Glossier.com. However, if the G-squad wants these cool for the summer looks, they’ll have to jump quick as items are already selling out quickly.

Here’s a look at some of the glossiest picks in this super cute merch collection.

Slide Sandals

Another pair of sliders to add to the collection couldn't hurt, especially when they're decked out in Glossier colors. These sliders are offered in sizes 7.5 to 16, but some sizes have already sold out, so act fast on these babies.

Marble Comb

There's nothing like a small comb for those on-the-go occasions. For a day when time is not on your side, this tiny hand comb makes for a an easy lightweight fix to throw in the bag when taking the hairstyling with you.

Hair Clips

Clips are such a throwback to the '90s and these Glossiwear hair clips keep all the tendrils in place. The hair clips come in a set of four for $12 in two peach shades, one baby blue, and the other one white with the Glossier G engraved on the side.

Hoodie

The already famous millennial pink shirt that's circulated the web isn'e yet available yet, but when it does, Glossier lovers can rock the popular brand when the cooler days come again. The Glossier sweatshirt will retail for $45 and available in sizes XS to XXXL.

Claw Clip

Claw clips are so '00s, but that's exactly why they're such a banger, especially when they're done Glossier style. Shoppers can get this large claw clip in the Glossier pink shade or in a pink and green floral print with the G logo on the side.

Baseball Cap

Another item coming to Glossier shelves in September is this all white Glossier logo embroidered baseball cap. Simple, sweet, and minimalist as ever, fans will legit look like a few of the Glossier products wearing this plus the pink hoodie.

Beauty lovers can now bring a little piece of the Glossier store home with them that can last beyond the makeup and skin care products offered. However, there are surely some fans who are still holding out for that pink employee boiler suit.