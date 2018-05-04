When you think of H&M, you probably think of trendy dresses, skirt, and an array of different basics in all the colors of the rainbow. Well, the brand has set off to make their options even more inclusive. As Glamour reports, H&M created a modest clothing line called the LTD Collection. The line focuses on"global dressing," but there ones major catch — it won't be around for long.

In the past year, there has been a major push for modest styles from top brands. Nike introduced a performance hijab to its collection, and American Eagle added a denim hijab to the website. Heck, H&M even featured Mariah Idrissi in a campaign wearing a hijab. But the LTD Collection is different.

The collection features an array of bright colored dresses, skirts, and tops, ranging from $59.99 to $129, according to Glamour. The publication reports that there is also an accessory line, ranging from $34.99 to $49.99. The collection is, like the name suggests, limited to spring only. After that, the items will leave the website.

LTD Collection "[isn't] necessarily about building on a previous campaign, but more about offering a wide range of styles and choices to a global fashion community," Pernilla Wohlfahrt, head of design at H&M, told Glamour. "We have seen a growing interest in modest fashion in general for a long time, and wanted to create this collection as an option to our customers that are interested in modest dressing."

While it's absolutely incredible that this line exists, it's upsetting to see that it's not being featured like other collections in the past. As of May 4, there is no mention about the H&M LTD Collection on the brand's Instagram or home page on the website. A simple search for LTD on the website doesn't even bring up any results. Considering that it's only sold online, the only way to find it is, well, to tell your friends.

"We have had modest options in the range in the past and decided for spring to bring together these items under one cohesive collection, for customers interested in modest fashion to easily find and shop these items," Wohlfahrt told the publication.

Despite the fact that the collection isn't actually that easy to find, it's nice to see that the brand is focusing on inclusion of more conservative styles. Bustle reached out to the brand for more information on the release.

There are twelve different styles available in the LTD Collection, according to the brand's press website. Each style is also available in "mini" sizing, meaning that you can shop the same styles for kids as well. The prints are perfect for spring, but after the season is gone, so are the styles.

According to Glamour, H&M will be coming out with more additions to the collection on May 24. Bustle reached out to the brand to see if there will be summer, fall, and winter styles available in the future. As of May 4, there's no word on how the brand plans to continue the line.

“Today H&M is present in 69 markets, and we want to be diverse and inclusive to all the markets where we operate. We want to be able to offer something for everyone," Wohlfahrt tells Glamour.

There are highs and lows to every collection, but the highs of this one are up there. It's incredible to see a brand focusing on inclusivity for shoppers. Especially a brand that knows a thing or two about staying up-to-date with fashions. Now if only these items could get on some mannequins...