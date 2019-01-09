In a world where there’s an overwhelming amount of lingerie options for straight sizes only, people can take comfort in the fact that brands like Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line makes an effort toward size inclusion. Eat your heart out ladies, men, and non-binary friends. Savage X Fenty’s Valentine’s Day Collection (offers sizes XS-3X, 34A-42DD) has arrived, and it’s dripping some serious sex appeal.

Whether you need something saucy to get your sensual seduction on with your honey or yourself, fans won’t be able to keep their hands off of this fire collection. The Valentine's Day line features some new panty and bra designs inspired by the upcoming holiday while other pieces are additions to the Savage X classics with a hot holiday twist.

Not only does this collection provide the future baddies of America with some sexy material to sport in the bedroom (and/or on the ‘gram), but it also comes equipped with two Valentine’s Day, well, toys.

While you sort out your finances to nab up some of these sultry looks, here are some of the best picks.

Satin And Lace Bodysuit

Similar to the bodysuit that fans first peeped Rihanna wearing in the brand's initial launch, this red lace gettup is both parts bodysuit and corset.

Lip Embroidered Baby Doll Set

Instead of picking up the Savage X Lip Embroidered Baby Doll and hipster separately, Fenty is offering up a special deal to get both for $79. If you happen to be an Xclusive member, you'll get it for $39. Thanks RiRi.

Hearts Half Cup Bralette

Oh yes, it comes in black. When the Valentine's Day line was first teased on Rihanna's Instagram, she was sporting the pink version of this half cup bralette. If yo live your life on the dark side, this one may be more your vibe.

Embroidered Hearts Hipster

If this is your year to throw a fancy Valentine's Day, this Embroidered Hearts Hipster will do it for you. According to the site's description, it's made of embroidered tulle and metallic thread. It's X-tra to say the least.

Kitty Whip

This kitty whip wasn't made for the faint of heart. For those who take V-Day to the next level, this will whip you right into shape.

Hearts Halter Teddy

Only the most daring will rock this teddy outside the house, but if you're loving the pink parts in your wardrobe, this halter heart-covered teddy has you written all over it.

Embroidered Hearts Teddy

If your heart just fluttered, that's probably a common reaction to a piece like this. Leaving almost nothing to the imagination, you'll dominate the room in this Embroidered Hearts Teddy.

Hearts Mesh Cami

Some fashionistas believe simple is the new sexy. For lingerie wearers who agree with comfort, this mesh cami with heart detailing is calling you.

Valentine's Day for 2019 is looking super fierce when Rihanna has something to do with it. After all, she doesn't just dub this collection a "Savage Kinda Love" for nothin'.