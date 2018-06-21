Amber Rose wants women of all sizes to feel sexy and to not have to think too hard or have to try too hard to find clothes they like or that look good. The Amber Rose x Simply Be fashion collection arrives on June 21 and it's a carefully curated summer range that is sexy AF.

When Bustle spoke to the model and SlutWalk founder in advance of the launch, she told us that the pieces are "definitely meant for women of all sizes" and that "I kept everything in mind for every shape."

She furthered, "I wanted there to be stretch in all the clothing. Whether you are top heavy or bottom heavy, I wanted the line to have stretch [so it could] fit all sorts of curves and any shape."

She wasn't kidding. You can see the range of silhouettes, which highlight and celebrate those killer curves. There is plenty of clingy fabric in millennial pink and black and super cute dresses. These pieces are designed to suit an array of personal styles and a variety of occasions.

The Amber Rose x Simply Be collection spans U.S. sizes 6 through 32. The aesthetic is bold and encourages women to flaunt their bodies and to be empowered by their clothing. The collection and its creator are unapologetic.

Courtesy of Simply Be

Rather, Rose is proud to offer so many options for fellow women via a brand that has been leading the charge when its comes to inclusive sizing. The goal was best fits, solid quality, and uncompromising style. Mission accomplished.

Courtesy of Simply Be

"All women should have access to clothes that make them feel sexy, stylish and confident, and working with Simply Be allowed me to bring fearless fashion to women from sizes 6 to 32," says Rose. "I hope that everyone who wears the collection will feel empowered to love their bodies, celebrate their curves, and be the best versions of their true selves."

Courtesy of Simply Be

The Simply Be x Amber Rose collection includes 25 pieces. There are leggings and crop tops, too! The prices start at $25 and go up to $40. So this is range offers accessible inclusivity. You don't have to fight to find your fit or break the bank to pay for it!

1. Liquid Leggings

Courtesy of Simply Be Vinyl Legging $47.99 OMFG. Sexiest. Pants. Ever. These will shut down the argument that leggings are not pants. These are pants. These are hot. These will look amazing when paired with a loose, voluminous tunic for balance or with a crisp, structured men’s shirt to offset the lava-hot slick and glossy look. Oh to the yes. Buy Now

The blush version tempers the hawtness of the fabric. It's sexy and sweet.

2. Tank Dress

Courtesy of Simply Be Midi Bodycon Scuba Dress $40.99 This tank dress plays up every beautiful curve of the wearer's body. It can be worn with Converse, with strappy heels, with combat boots, or with flip flops! Your shoes will style it up or down Buy Now

3. Liquid Bodysuit

Courtesy of Simply Be Vinyl Square Neck Bodysuit $32.99 Amber Rose was not playing. She has brought the sex appeal to this range with this shiny, paneled bodysuit. Buy Now

4. Off the Shoulder

5. Wide-Legged Jumpsuit

Courtesy of Simply Be Slinky Jumpsuit $45.99 Channel the '70s, the disco era, and Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface in this jumpsuit. It’s retro AF and awesome. Buy Now

6. Drapey Dress

Courtesy of Simply Be Slinky Bardot Dress $40.99 This drapey, ruched white dress is an excellent choice for a summer wedding or party. Buy Now

7. Maxed Out

Courtesy of Simply Be Slinky Maxi Skirt $36.49 This floor-sweeping maxi skirt is another knockout piece. It has such flow and every head will turn when you waltz into a room while wearing it. Buy Now

8. Vinyl Pencil Skirt

Courtesy of Simply Be Vinyl Pu Midi Skirt $40.99 We've seem Kim and Khloe Kardashian, both of which own their curves, rock millennial pink latex. This similar style pencil skirt is the ultimate in sexy librarian style. Buy Now

9. Hoodie

Courtesy of Simply Be Slinky Zip Hoodie $36.49 If you want to rock a comfy, loose-fit hoodie, then have at it! This collection has one of those, too! Buy Now

10. Cropped Leggings

Courtesy of Simply Be Ribbed Petal Pushers $24.49 The cropped leggings are super sporty and can be paired with tons of pieces already in your closet. Buy Now

The Amber Rose x Simply Be collection is solid, neutral colors, which get a boost from the fit and fabric. Inclusive is as sexy as ever.