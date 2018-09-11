Cherries are quickly becoming one of the top beauty trends of Fall 2018. Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty is dropping its Cherry Blossom makeup collection on Friday, Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. It comes hot on the heels of the reveal of Urban Decay's upcoming NAKED Cherry Collection. The KKWB Cherry Blossom range, which was inspired by KKW's love of the flowers that define the tree, is so much more than spectrum-spanning shades of pink. It also marks the brand's first-ever foray into blushes with three color options.

The collection includes a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, eight pink and berry-toned lipsticks, and three creamy AF lip liners.

The eyeshadows come in rose gold, copper, and other pink x neutral shades. There are mattes and shimmers so you can create loads of depth, dimension, and drama on your lids. The palette will debit your bank account by $45. The lipsticks run the gamut from light to dark and pretty to sexy. They're $18 a tube. The liners are $12 a pop and come in Pink 1 (light), Pink 2 (medium), and Pink 3 (berry).

The three blushes are the cornerstone of the Cherry Blossom collection, though! The formula is powder but it glides on your skin like silk.

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

The blushes come in Grace (terracotta peach), Destiny (pink rose with light gold pearl), and Karma (plum red with gold pearl). They carry an $18 price tag.

Here's the collection in full! It's so rosy and cherry-ish. You can be color-coordinated without being too monochromatic or overwhelming.

Clearly, Kardashian West has inclusivity on her mind. She appears to have actively considered many skin tones and backgrounds with this collection, which should work for everyone.

Ready for some swatches?

Those eyeshadow swatches show that how pigmented, velvet-y, and rich the shades are. The collection offers the tools to create a rosy, smoked out eye.

Here are the names of the palette shades. Ready for more swatches, specifically of those cheek colors?

The brand's blush debut is nothing short of stunning. You can build color on your cheeks or you can be super subtle with a flush or a wash.

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

These shades are basics — without being "basic." These are the colors that comprise any essential blush wardrobe.

The Pink Creme lipsticks in the Cherry Blossom Collection encompass all tones of pink. From millennial pink to mauve, these look like a dreamy, creamy treat for your pout.

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

Here's how all shades of the lippie hues look on six different skin tones! There's bound to be something for you, your sister, your bestie, your mom, or pretty much any lipstick lover in your life.

There may be only three lip liner options that correspond to eight lipsticks. But you can mix, match, blend, and build coverage and intensity for a customized lippie look!

Courtesy of KKW Beauty

There are plenty of pretty 'n' pink options in the latest assortment from KKW Beauty. You can score the whole bundle for $260. If you are looking to build a makeup wardrobe in its entirety from one brand and with a unified color story that isn't too matchy matchy, this collection suits the task.