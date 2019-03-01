Most fashion fans can only dream of getting styled by their favorite celebrities. That, however, is not the case if you're a Rihanna fan. The new March Savage X Fenty VIP Box is here, and it's full of items that were hand selected by the singer, actor, makeup mogul, and designer herself (Yes, she does, in fact, do everything).

If you somehow managed to miss the news, in May 2018, Rihanna launched her own lingerie line entitled Savage X Fenty. The collection debuted with size inclusive styles and designs from the "Work" singer herself. Whether you wanted lacy and sheer or comfortable T-shirt styles, Savage X debuted it. Now, a little under a year later, the brand has massively expanded into items like pajamas and bedroom accessories. The latest addition to the Fenty family is the Xtra VIP Box curated by Rihanna herself.

The Savage X Xtra VIP Box launched today, March 1 at the brand's website. The box is part of an exclusive VIP membership program launched by Rihanna. Essentially, customers pay $49.95 per month to be part of the VIP program and are credit that amount to shop from the exclusive section of the site, which includes the VIP boxes by Rihanna. Because the singer loves her fans, the new boxes just so happens to cost $49.95.

I Am Savage Xtra VIP Box $49.95 Savage X Sizes XS-XL; Sizes 1X-3X Buy At Savage X

Inside the debut box for March, fans of the brand will find a pair of Savage X leggings, a body suit, an X-shaped crop, and a pack of 3D stickers. All of that will just cost you $49.95. There's both a straight size and plus size option for the box. Considering that the pack is valued at $135, it's a steal.

The exclusive March box isn't the only perk to the new VIP membership program, though. In fact, there are several reasons to subscribe. The program, called Xtra VIP, will grant members early access to any new drops from the brand, a 25 percent discount on any style on the site, free shipping on orders over $49, and the $49.95 membership cost will be added as a credit.

The other perk about the program is that you can skip a month any time. Memberships are billed on the 6th of each month, and if skipped by the 5th, you won't be charged. There is no penalty for skipping a month, and you can do it as much as you'd like. Plus, you can fully cancel your membership at any time.

If, however, you don't skip months, the $49.95 continues to build up in your account. You won't lose the credits. You'll simply just be able to buy more Savage X, and who doesn't love that?

If you want to get your hands on the March Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP box, the Rihana-curated set is available on the brand's website. With a major discount on multiple new items from the brand and a new membership program with great perks for lovers of the brand to join, the addition of the Xtra VIP boxes are sure to make fans of Rihanna extremely happy.