If you want to show your love of and for the LGBTQ community, especially during June, which is Pride month, you can make that statement fashionably via your footwear! The Miley Cyrus x Converse Pride collection incorporates the movement's signature rainbow into snazzy, fashion-forward upgrades to the shoe brand's instantly recognizable shapes and silhouettes.

But the singer and activist's new Converse range doesn't stop at kicks. In addition to four pairs of sneakers — two high tops and two low — there are accessories and apparel in the form of shirts, pants, and caps.

Miley x Converse Pride is 10 items strong and it's classic — because supporting LGBTQ will never go out of style. This range is the perfect follow up to her debut collection, which was also unisex and featured high top, double stacked Chuck Taylor platforms and lots of glitter!

The collection was designed by Cyrus and all net proceeds will support LGBTQ youth community partners globally — among them Cyrus' own Happy Hippie Foundation, which provides direct support to homeless and LGBTQ youth nationally, as well as the It Gets Better Project, Minus 18, and RainbowYOUTH.

This Cyrus Converse capsule can be worn by anyone who likes to add a pop of color to their ensemble via kicks and who wants to display their love for LGBTQ.

Courtesy of Converse

Here's a rundown at the entire collection. You will look good when wearing the shoes and clothes but you will feel even better since your purchase benefits others. If you are a member of the LGBTQ community, wearing any of these pieces is also an act of self-love. It's hardly a simple style move.

1. Rainbow Platforms

Courtesy of Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform High Top $95 This multi-hued, stacked rainbow platform will give you liftoff! You can wear them with t-shirt dresses, destroyed jean shorts, or leggings of any length, shade, and fabric through the summer. Buy Now

2. Glittery High Tops

Courtesy of Converse Chuck 70 High Top $95 If you aren't feeling the plats, you can opt for this glittery pair instead. The flat sole features all the colors of the rainbow. Because #details. Buy Now

3. Polka Dot High Tops

4. Polka Dot Low Top

Courtesy of Converse

Like so! It's not an emoji — it's the Happy Hippie logo.

5. Pride Pullover

Courtesy of Converse Pride Pullover $70 It's a hoodie and it's both stylish and comfortable. It's made of cozy fleece and boasts pops of color. Buy Now

6. Pride Track Pants

Courtesy of Converse Pride Track Pants $85 These track pants are the perfect execution of color and comfort. Wear them everywhere. Seriously, go ahead and live in them. Buy Now

7. White Polka Dot Tee

Courtesy of Converse Polka Dot Women's Shirt $40 You can show your support of the LGBTQ community in ways other than by wearing a shirt with a clear and obvious text message. This white tee with rainbow polka dots is a subtle but beautiful way to show you have this community's back. Buy Now

8. Black Polka Dot Tee

9. Polka Dot White Hat

Courtesy of Converse

There are polka dots on the underside of the brim, while the yellow Converse branding lives on the inside lining.

10. Black Polka Dot Hat

The shoes are major. They celebrate the notion of being your authentic self all of the time.

Pick up a Pride pair and you'll notice a spring in your step.