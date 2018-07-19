Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line is proving to be a gamechanger — which is the case with everything the singer and Puma Creative Director touches. The Savage X Fenty Back to Basics collection is anything but boring and is hardly basic. This new range follows the inclusive and super sexy debut collection and the Savage XCessories collection, which included all sorts of naughty accoutrements.

You can shop this latest drop right now.

Back to Basics features both sexy and comfy demi and t-shirt bras, as well as bralettes. There are maxi and short robes, bottoms in both bikini and high-waisted options, a lace romper, slips, and more.

It's luxe and sexy loungewear that can be worn in the bedroom and beyond. While this drop doesn't exactly include pieces that you'd wear while running errands, you can chill around the house all day and still feel sexy in these intimates.

There is lots of variety and inclusivity is a priority, which is to be expected with Rihanna-backed and branded products. Rih truly creates items that are meant for everyone.

The Back to Basics collection is extensive in that there are lots of cuts and colorways. So be forewarned — you will be going down the rabbit hole while browsing the site and shopping the sets.

Here's a rundown of what comprises the collection.

1. Slip Into Something More Comfortable

The satin slip is the epitome of sexy simplicity. It comes in three colors — blush and white are also available. The tiny slit is perfectly executed. It's maximum sexiness in a subtle, minimalist way. You could get away with wearing this as a dress if you style it in a punk rock way. Add tights, boots, a leather jacket, some pearls, and boom. You. Are. Done.

There's a millennial pink version, too. The contrast in the lace detailing is er'thing.

2. Ready Teddy

This teddy is ice blue, super sheer, boasts a plunging V, and a halter neckline. Who knew that a piece of lingerie could be so fashion-y? Rih knew.

3. Bralettes Are Life

This full cup coverage bralette comes in four colors with trim for a two-tone look. Wear the black version under a white tee for a unique take on the peek-a-boo look.

4. Demi Bra, Not Lovato!

A cool-toned, mint green bra is just what you need on a hot, summer day. It's another dose of sexy simplicity in a summery color, courtesy of Savage X Fenty. Yes, there are other color to shop.

5. Robe Not Strobe

This sleek, chic, and silky maxi robe in millennial pink will make you feel like a glamazon — even if you are merely on a solo Netflix binge on the couch. You can pair it with other pieces in the range or go a la carte.

6. Robe, Disrobe, Rih-peat

This short robe is cute, simple, and saucy. As the product description so succinctly states: Robe, disrobe, repeat. Make that Rih-peat.

7. Keep It Brief

The high-waisted trend isn't relegated to jeans. It extends to your undies. These pastel blue, yellow-trimmed, and high-waisted briefs are the ultimate in low-maintenance glam. They come in several color choices. You will definitely want to shop several shades and rock the Undie Bundle, which is three for $30. What a steal.

8. Not-So-Teeny-Bikini

If high-waisted briefs aren't your jam, you can opt out of those and into these mid-rise bikini bottoms. The trim is what makes these undies standout. A little contrast will do you good.

With affordable prices, plenty of color choices, a wealth of silhouettes, and a wide array of sizes, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty intimates range truly does offer something for everyone. It's also proof that intimate should never be an afterthought. They are as stylish as what you wear over them. These basics are anything but. Your undies are as fashionable as your outerwear with this collection.