After recent releases such as FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, the third season of Queer Eye, and Turn Up Charlie, appetite for Netflix content has never been so strong. Subscribers are no doubt wondering what is coming next to the streaming platform, and as it turns out, theres a quite a bit of new stuff on the way. So, to make sure you don't miss out on a second of streaming action, I've listed the very best of whats new on Netflix UK in April 2019. You're welcome.

In addition to a string of original TV shows, movies and documentaries, Netflix is also the home of some of our favourite releases from years gone by. Iconic sitcoms such as Friends, award-winning documentaries including Blackfish, and acclaimed films such as Lion already occupy space on the streaming platform — and next month Netflix users will be able to enjoy a fresh lineup of new additions. Subscribers can look forward to an original wildlife documentary, fronted by a broadcasting legend, the second series of one of 2018's biggest Netflix shows, and a classic British rom-com. So, without further ado, here is the very best of what you can expect to enjoy on Netflix in April 2019.

'Our Planet' — April 5 Netflix on YouTube From the makers of the Blue Planet and Blue Planet II comes Sir David Attenborough's first ever Netflix series, Our Planet. According to BBC Newsround, the series will tell the story of "the beauty and fragility of our natural world," and Attenborough previously told press including the Evening Standard that Our Planet will "take viewers on a spectacular journey of discovery." The eight-episode series was co-produced by Netflix, production company Silverback Films, and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Our Planet is available on the streaming service as of Friday, April 5, so clear your schedules, because this Netflix original looks like its going to provide some epic viewing.

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2' — April 5 Netflix on YouTube Another Netflix original to debut is the second series of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The new batch of episodes are available on Netflix from Friday, April 5, and according to the Metro, the new season promises to be more magical and "a lot sexier." Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 2 picks up right where viewers left off, after Sabrina pledged her allegiance to the Dark Lord by signing the Book Of The Beast — and the new season looks to be just as thrilling as the first, if the official trailer gives us any indication.

'Doctor Foster: Season 2' — April 3 BBC on YouTube The BBC drama Doctor Foster was a ratings smash when it first aired back in 2015, and on Wednesday, April 3, the second series makes it debut on Netflix. According to the BBC, the second season of Doctor Foster follows Dr Gemma (Suranne Jones) two years after exposing her husband's betrayals. However, when Simon (Bertie Carvel) remerges, her world breaks apart in ways she could never have imagined.

'Quicksand' — April 5 Netflix on YouTube The Swedish crime drama Quicksand is based on the best-selling book of the same name, penned by author Malin Persson Giolito. As reported by the Express, the series begins after a mass shooting takes place at a prep school in one of Stockholm’s wealthiest districts — and high school student Maja Norberg is subsequently put on trial for murder.Quicksand is available to stream from Friday, April 5.

'Unicorn Store' — April 5 Netflix The 2017 comedy flick Unicorn Store tells the story of a woman who is offered a unicorn by a mysterious man. According to the Metro, the film marks the directorial debut of the Academy Award-winning actor Brie Larson, who also stars in the movie. Unicorn Store's impressive cast also includes the legendary Samuel L Jackson, and is available to enjoy on Netflix on Friday, April 5.

'Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason' — April 17 TrailersTeasersClips on YouTube The 2004 sequel to the hit British rom-com Bridget Jones' Diary is making its way to Netflix on Wednesday, April 17. Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason follows Bridget (Renée Zellweger) as she begins to discover that life with her significant other isn't everything it's cracked up to be. The second release from the Jones trilogy sees familiar faces return to the main cast, and if you're a fan of the original (and quite frankly, who isn't?) then you won't want to miss this fantastic follow-up.