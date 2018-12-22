Whether you celebrate Christmas and want to know what stores will be open for last-minute shopping purposes, or you don't celebrate Christmas and want to know if you'll have any reason to leave the house, you'll want to know what's open on Christmas Day 2019 ahead of time. Some of the stores that you'd assume would stay open even in an apocalypse might be closed, and some stores that you'd assume would be closed all week might be open with modified hours.

So to make things easier for you, and so that you don't drive all the way to a store only to realize there's no one in it, I put together a list of the places you can expect to be open. These are going to be your saving graces for when you realize you forgot that one ingredient, one gift, or just seriously need to get out of the house. Because whether you celebrate Christmas or not, I think we can all agree that knowing that there's a place we can go to escape your aunt's nosy questions is a gift in itself. Here are the places you can count on opening their doors to you this Christmas Day:

1. Denny's Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you can't think of a better way to start Christmas Day than with a plate full of pancakes, head to Denny's. The epic breakfast joint will be open for Christmas Day and will be serving lots of holiday-themed meals.

2. Starbucks Smith Collection/Gado/Archive Photos/Getty Images Select Starbucks cafes will be open on Christmas Day, and some might close early so make sure you get your caffeine fix in during the morning hours. If you're concerned about a post-meal energy slump, get an extra beverage to go, just to be safe!

3. Boston Market Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images You can head to select Boston Market for a Christmas dinner if you don't feel like cooking, or you can tell your family that you did cook and opt to use their take out service.

4. Rite Aid Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Rite Aid rarely closes, so you better believe you can count on select locations for all of your last-minute needs on Christmas Day.

5. CVS Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Select CVS Pharmacys will be open on Christmas Day, but if you need to fill a prescription, you should do it ahead of time, just in case.

6. 7 Eleven Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images 7-Eleven will be waiting with open doors for when that Slurpee craving sets in. If your family enjoys holiday meals on the early side, you know that late-night hunger that sets in and you'll be glad this store is open all day and night.

7. Family Dollar Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images Get some last-minute shopping done at Family Dollar, the store will be open on Christmas Day.

8. McDonald's Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images McDonald's is probably that restaurant that you assumed would be open in a zombie take-over, and you're probably right. They're open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so when your craving for fries kicks in, head on over.

9. Sonic Drive-In Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images You can drive in or drive out with your meal at Sonic this Christmas. The restaurant chain will be open on Christmas Day, serving all of their current favorites like Frito Chili Cheese Fries and holiday-themed Sonic Blasts.

10. Buca di Beppo Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If a roast ham isn't your holiday jam, head to Buca di Beppo for some delicious family-style Italian food. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. and is now taking reservations.