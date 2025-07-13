Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, July 13

It really is easy like Sunday morning today. The moon in cool, calm, and collected Aquarius is still void-of-course until the evening. Thoughts and feelings may come and go like passing clouds, so no need to get too attached to any fleeting moment. Try to put off any major responsibilities and let yourself enjoy a slower pace.

The moon enters sensitive Pisces in the evening and immediately clashes with unpredictable planet Uranus. Unexpected mood swings or changes of heart could shake up your evening, but stepping back to reflect before reacting will be helpful.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Get your social kicks out during the day, because by the time the evening rolls around, you’ll want to recharge your batteries for the week ahead. Downtime is a must.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If you could have any career, what would it be? Daydream your way into some brilliant aspirations, then bounce them off your group chat in the evening.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Learning new skills doesn’t need some grand purpose. Dive down a research hole today simply to quench your thirst for knowledge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Setting boundaries is easier said than done, but you can draw some loose lines in the sand if needed. Protect your peace today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) By casually observing your interactions with people, you could come to some not-so-casual conclusions. What’s beneath the surface-level small talk?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re responsible by nature, but how can you create a better work-life balance? Someone close to you may have some good advice and see things you can’t.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) What can you do to nurture your inner child today? Lean into something nostalgic to warm your soul before the Sunday scaries swoop in.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) When you stand on solid ground, you can accomplish just about anything. Do whatever you need to get into the right mindset, then watch the creativity flow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Take a walk around your neighborhood and try to take note of things you’ve never seen before. It’s easy to miss the little details when you’re always in a rush.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) All you’ve got to worry about today is pampering yourself. Prioritize your sensory pleasure by taking a long bath, laying out in the sunshine, or ordering something delicious for dinner.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your feelings are valid, but they’re also fleeting. Don’t get too attached to any one thought today, as your mind is subject to change in the future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your body and mind are probably craving a little extra rest, so sleep in late. By the end of the day, you’ll feel a lot clearer on the emotions that have colored your weekend.