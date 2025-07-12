Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, July 12

Early birds should enjoy a sweet and intimate morning coffee with their lover, as a lunar trine to romantic Venus brings a harmonious vibe to relationships. (And yes, this person could be a fictional crush in a romance novel.)

If you need to do anything important this weekend, it’s best to squeeze it in during the first half of the day. The moon goes void-of-course in the afternoon, at which point it’s better to go with the flow and not try to accomplish anything terribly consequential. You could have a social evening, but keep plans low-key and flexible.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Don’t get too caught up in what’s happening in the group chat today. Words may get thrown around, but follow-through isn’t guaranteed. Don’t take things to heart.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Creative ideas about work could flow in the morning, so jot down what’s on your mind. But after that, switch off your professional mode and try to enjoy the freedom of a Saturday.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) A loved one could offer an important perspective this morning that’ll cast a new light over the rest of your day. Explore ideas without committing to them.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Working through all your baggage at once isn’t realistic. Start by gently acknowledging a few things tangled beneath the surface, then let your mind rest. That’s enough for today.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Don’t put too much pressure on your relationships today. They don’t have to check all the traditional boxes. Satisfaction lies in appreciating what makes them unique.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Speed through your to-do list in the morning, because the afternoon is much better spent pampering yourself. In the long run, productivity isn’t all about work — it also requires moments of self care.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Inspiration is slippery, but when it strikes, it strikes. Float in the magic and don’t worry about taking action yet.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, June 12, 2025. Home is where the heart is, but it sure can be triggering sometimes. Try to let family drama roll off your back today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Get important conversations out of the way in the morning, because the rest of the day is much more suited for casual yapping. Call a friend for a gossip sesh.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Check on your finances in the morning and give yourself a weekend budget. Even if you don’t know what your plans are yet, you’ll know what guidelines you’ve got to stick to.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) The weekend kicks off with a magical feeling of flirtation. This heart-eyed energy will sprinkle some romance, so move with confidence. Love is coming.