If you're anything like me, then you're a last-minute mess when it comes to, well, all things. Holiday preparedness is no exception. It's a stressful lifestyle, but it's a lifestyle nonetheless — and knowing what's open on Thanksgiving 2019 is probably of interest to you if it's a lifestyle you share, too. You know, just in case you need to pick up a few last-second ingredients or side dishes and actually contribute to your family or Friendsgiving meal like a good, reliable guest.

Having to work on Thanksgiving isn't ideal, so it's nice to try to avoid shopping on the holiday itself. But if you do find yourself in last-minute tizzy and need to hit the store — or if you simply plan on going to eat out at a restaurant instead of cooking at home — there are options for you, as a number of grocery stores and restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day.

And FYI: For many of these places, only select locations will be open on Thanksgiving and the hours of operation will vary. Save yourself the stress and either check online or call ahead to be sure your local spot isn't closed before you make a trip out.

Starbucks

First thing's first: COFFEE. A procrastinator's best pal. Give yourself the energy to power through a day of family socializing by making it a quad shot, cause Starbucks will reportedly still be serving up caffeinated goodness at select locations on Thanksgiving day.

Denny's

Who wants mashed potatoes when you can just order a ginormous tray of delicious hash browns in half the time and call it a day? Head on over to ol' faithful, Denny's, to grab food to-go or sit down for a meal, cause it's open 24/7, 365 days a year — Thanksgiving included.

Big Lots

If you've got to cook some holiday dishes in bulk portions on Thanksgiving morning, consider Big Lots your guardian angel, as the big-box store is open on Thanksgiving day.

Target

All you Target fiends can take a sigh of relief now (you know who you are), because the department store will be open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Rest assured that you'll find exactly what you need for your recipes, or anything else for that matter — everyone knows Target has everything.

Meijer

This major Midwestern supermarket chain will be open on Thanksgiving day as well, so zero stress if you realize six cans of pumpkin wasn't enough — Meijer's got ya covered.

Boston Market

If it's Thanksgiving day and you still haven't figured out what the heck you're bringing, it might be time to throw in towel on home cooking. Boston Market will be open Thanksgiving day, so make life easy and grab a few sides of steamed vegetables or some yummy cinnamon apples to-go and make life so much easier.

Dollar General

If you're last-minute and looking for deals, Dollar General will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. — so you can pick up any missing recipe ingredients on the cheap, or buy a ton of last-second autumn-themed decorations without breaking the bank. No one will know you waited until Thanksgiving day to get your act together.

Kmart

Whether you need to pick up groceries or just some last-minute supplies like napkins and seasonally-decorated paper plates, Kmart will be open on Thanksgiving day, so you get your last-second shopping on.

Ruby Tuesday

Here's another option for those of you who are looking to actually change out of your pajamas and eat Thanksgiving dinner in public. Chain restaurant Ruby Tuesday will be open on Thanksgiving day. Known for their epic salad bar, this is a good eating-out option that can also accommodate the vegans and vegetarians in the family.

Bahama Breeze

Maybe you've had enough of Thanksgiving and you just need to dip on out of the holiday madness to enjoy a nice, cold, handcrafted tropical cocktail or two. You know, to take the edge off and help you pretend that you're relaxing on a sunny beach? Chain restaurant Bahama Breeze will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., so you can make your tropical dreams come true.