The coronavirus outbreak may have halted travel plans and upcoming events for people across the country; however, not even a pandemic could stop one former Bachelor star from popping to the question to his girlfriend while in quarantine. Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke got engaged in late March, and even though the happy couple have yet to announce an official wedding date, their whirlwind romance and overall enthusiasm over the engagement suggests that Ben and Jessica could be getting married sooner rather than later.

"I don’t remember everything you said, but I know that I said yes," Jessica captioned a recent post on Instagram, alongside several images of Ben proposing. "I woke up in a dream today and I get to live in this dream every day from now on." Ben had originally planned to pop the question in Central Park; however, the coronavirus health crisis forced him to consider an alternative course of action. Instead, they went to visit Jessica's family, so they could all be there to celebrate the big moment with them.

"I went back to a pond behind her house, and we had set it up with sunflowers near a bench," Ben recalled of the big moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "It's right in their backyard, but a little hidden. I proposed and her family and mine were watching from a distance, and then we all celebrated together."

Apart from the engagement news itself, though, the duo have been rather tight-lipped about when exactly their upcoming nuptials will actually be taking place. Considering that they only just got engaged a few months ago, it's still relatively early to have an official date lined up. Plus, with the ongoing pandemic, Ben and Jessica may opt to delay their wedding for the foreseeable future in order to prevent any sudden cancellations or postponements, like so many other engaged couples have had to do this year.

Then again, it's just as likely that neither of them will want to wait very long to tie the knot, given how steadily their relationship has progressed over the last year and a half. Ben and Jessica first connected in late 2018 after Ben “successfully slid” into Jessica's DMs on social media. They made their relationship public a few months later in February 2019.

"I now officially have the most beautiful, kind hearted, supportive, well intentioned person to spend life with," Ben posted on Instagram a few days after their engagement. "Our adventurous ride through life together is just starting @jessclarke_ ! Let’s celebrate...but for now let’s stay home and isolate."

Given how open these two have been about their engagement, odds are that when they do walk down the aisle, Ben and Jessica will be sure to keep us all in the loop.