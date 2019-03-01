The band is officially back together! The Jonas Brothers' new song "Sucker" hit the web at midnight on Friday, March 1 — and fans have been burnin' up with love for the infectious track ever since. Nick, Joe, and Kevin's reunion song is all how these brothers are "suckers" for the women in their life. If there was any doubt about the devotion the JoBros have for their significant others, there shouldn't be anymore since Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra, Kevin's wife Danielle Jonas, and Joe's financée Sophie Turner all pop in the "Sucker" music video. And as the Jonas Brothers make crystal clear in the "Sucker" lyrics, they plan to be wherever these women are.

The song kicks off with Nick singing, "We go together/Better than birds of a feather, you and me/We change the weather, yeah/I'm feeling heat in December when you're 'round me." Nick and actress Chopra tied the knot in India on Dec. 1, so you know how symbolic it is for him to feel heat in December. But it's not just Nick who's burnin' up for his partner. Joe also sings how his love, Game of Thrones and Dark Phoenix star Turner is "making the typical me break my typical rules." Kevin plays guitar on his track and while he doesn't vocalize with his other brothers, he is obviously feeling the love for his wife of nearly 10 years, Danielle.

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

The release of "Sucker" marks the first new music from the Grammy-nominated group since the brothers took a hiatus to pursue solo endeavors in October 2013. In addition to gifting fans with new music, as a Jonas bonus, the guys will also take over CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden next week, participating in fave segments like "Carpool Karaoke" and the "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" game.

"It's nice to be able to finally tell somebody," Nick told Corden in a "Carpool Karaoke" clip posted on The Late Late Show's official Twitter account, which also got its own Jonas-themed makeover. "We've kept this a secret now for almost seven, eight months. This is basically our first performance back."

Added Kevin, with a laugh: "We've gotta dust off the cobwebs."

Fans first began excitedly speculating that the group could be reuniting when the band mysteriously reactivated its Instagram account in Jan. 2018 after nearly half a decade of silence. But Nick, who has since released two solo albums, was the first to (temporarily) crush those dreams.

"We hung out for a weekend all together and I guess our Instagram was restarted," he told E! News' Ryan Seacrest ahead of the 2018 Grammy Awards. "Right now there’s no reunion planned. But never say never — you never know what’s going to happen."

At the time of the split back in 2013, the group was just about to start a tour — but in a statement, cited a "creative rift" for its cancellation. Later appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live in 2016, Nick took the blame, saying that he had wanted to go his own way.

"It was a very tough conversation, and it left the family kind of shaken up for a little while. I mean we were about to start a tour. We were two days from starting a tour," he told WWHL host Andy Cohen. "It's good that it happened because I think we all grew from it, but it was very challenging for a little while."

Since then, so much has changed in the JoBros' lives as well. In addition to Nick's successful solo projects and a 2018 Golden Globe nod for the Ferdinand song "Home," he married Chopra after a whirlwind romance. Chopra sweetly shared the news of the Jonas Brother reunion on Instagram, writing that they're "hotter than ever" and that she's "so proud of the family" — but now, the world knows how she contributed to the comeback. Meanwhile, Joe's group DNCE had the huge chart-topper "Cake by the Ocean" in 2015 and he is engaged to Turner. Finally, family man Kevin is the proud dad to daughters Alena Rose, 5, and Valentina Angelina, 2, with Danielle.

Despite all the changes, one thing remains clear, based on how excited people were to hear new music: fans are still suckers for the Jonas Brothers. And they're suckers for the women they love.