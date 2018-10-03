Rihanna may just be the queen of highlight. From Fenty Beauty's now iconic Trophy Wife to their latest Diamond Ball highlight, the singer, actor, and makeup mogul's brand knows how to craft the perfect glow. Now, Fenty Beauty's ChillOwt Killawatt Foil Palette is on its way to fans, and it's basically the Northern Lights for your face thanks to its gorgeous array of colors.

Since Fenty Beauty's launch in September 2017, the brand has been steadily growing. From last year's galaxy-themed holiday palette to the Beach Please Collection, and their recent extension of the Stunna Lip Paint, Fenty Beauty is on a roll, and they're not slowing down. The brand began teasing their 2018 holiday collection on Tuesday night, and the first item they decided to give fans a look at makes total sense.

In Instagram posts, Fenty Beauty revealed their new ChillOwt Killawatt Foil Palette, a collection of the brand's foiled highlight formula, and the colors will blow you away. From frosty silvers to a gorgeous bright blue, the palette is all your need for the holiday season whether you're wearing it as a traditional highlighter or rocking it as an eyeshadow shade that Rihanna does in the campaign images.

If you're itching to get your hands on the palette but are bummed that it's a holiday collection, don't worry. While the palette is for Fenty Beauty's winter releases, Rihanna isn't make her fans wait to start getting their Fenty Glow. The palette is set to launch in Sephora, on the Fenty Beauty website, and in Harvey Nichols in the UK on Oct. 12. You've only got about a week to wait until you can get a multi-colored glow just like RiRi.

The one thing that hasn't been revealed quite yet is the price. The Killawatt Foil highlighters aren't a drugstore price point. Individually they ring in at $36 per pan. While you'll probably be getting a deal by buying the palette instead of buying seven individuals from the brand, go ahead and start saving some cash because this probably won't be the most affordable item on your Christmas list.

Still, the potential price of the palette hasn't exactly deterred Rihanna's fans. They're ready to get their hands on these beauties, and they've got some ideas about what else could be coming in the Fenty 2018 Holiday Collection.

When it comes to the new Fenty palette, some fans just don't feel worthy.

Others are ready to throw all their cash at the Fenty founder.

And some, well they can only applaud.

Some, though, seem to be thinking that Fenty mascara is on its way, and given that Rihanna is clearly wearing blue mascara in the campaign image, that could just be true.

If you want to get your hands on the latest addition to the Fenty Beauty collection, mark your calendar for Oct. 12 when the new Fenty Killawatt Foil Palette is set to drop globally and get ready to shine bright like a, well, not diamond, but may be a Northern Light.