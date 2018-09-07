New makeup seems to be hitting shelves all the time. Whether it's your favorite drugstore brands or an entire new range from a high end company, there's a lot to see. One brand people can never seem to get tired of though is Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, and the new Fenty Diamond Collection is proof that this brand is constantly innovating and looking to expand their offerings. Basically, it's a good time to be a beauty lover and a Rihanna fan.

Just in case you haven't heard, Fenty Beauty is releasing a new collection, and it's just in time for their on year anniversary. Yep, the inclusive brand is officially a year old, and they're still making fans go weak in the knees for their products. From those who rave about Fenty's original Gloss Bomb to lovers of the Pro Filt'r Foundation, the brand has already created some seriously well-known goods. They aren't slowing down, though.

Only a few days ago, the Fenty Beauty Diamond Collection hit the internet, and the new products from the brand will have you shining bright like a diamond (pun totally intended). When can you get the collection? It's all about getting the perfect glow, and it can be yours well, right now actually.

The Fenty Diamond Collection is markedly smaller than others that have come from the brand. While the Moroccan Spice, Holiday Galaxy, and Beach Please collections have all contained a multitude of products, this anniversary set only contains two items, but they're so, so good.

The Diamond Collection includes a brand new lip gloss in the same formula as the original Gloss Bomb and a brand new highlighter in a brand new formula. The new Diamond Milk Gloss Bomb is a stunning pearl gloss for the lips that's universal. Alongside the gloss, there's the new Diamond Bomb highlighter, but this is different than the iconic Trophy Wife (and basically every other now iconic Fenty highlighter). Instead of being a pressed powder, it's actually a jelly-like formula that transforms into a powder on the skin. Totally cool, right?

When can you shop the new Fenty goodies? Great news! They're available right now at both Fenty Beauty's website and online and in-store at Sephora. As for the cost, the Diamond Milk Gloss Bomb retails for $18 just like it's predecessor and the Diamond Bomb will cost fans $38.

What was the inspiration behind the Diamond Collection? Rihanna fans will absolutely love it. According to the brand's Instagram, the new Fenty Beauty products were created after Rihanna's famous see-through Swarovski crystal dress from the 2014 CFDA awards. You totally see the connection now, right? It's only further proof that Rihanna actually is so genius that she gets inspo from herself.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you want to feel like Rihanna in her crystal dress, you can shop the new Fenty Beauty Diamond Collection right now. After all, doesn't everyone want to be Rihanna and shine bright like a diamond? Well, now her fans totally can.