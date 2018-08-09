There are some products you just know about even if you've never used them before like MAC Cosmetics' Ruby Woo lipstick or BECCA's Champagne Pop by Jaclyn Hill. Now one of these iconic products is getting a sister. The new Laura Mercier Glow Setting Powders are the dewy sister to the brand's well-known and well-loved setting powder.

The brand surprised fans this week by announcing the launch of their brand new Laura Mercier Glow Setting Powder. The new, finely milled powder is the illuminating sister of their matte setting powder, and it's going to change your baking game. The brand is officially debuting the new setting powder tonight, Thursday Aug. 9 at 9:00pm ET on their Facebook page, but the good news is that the glowy setting powder is actually already up for grabs!

According to the brand's website, the new loose powder is ready for fans to purchase and get that glowing, gorgeous, but still ultra-set and long-lasting makeup look they've been lusting after. You can head over to the brand's website and pick up your powder, or if you're a Sephora loyalist, they've also got the new Laura Mercier product on deck and ready for you to start shopping

What can this powder do for you, though? Could it replace your long standing love of the OG Loose Setting Powder? Maybe. According to the product description on the Laura Mercier website, the new powder is infused with "glow pearls" that'll give you a luminous look to your face. Plus, like the original product, it's got staying power and promises at 12-hour long wear.

The best part? It won't emphasize texture or pores, and it's got a light weight finish that will still give you a bit of extra coverage once it's applied. Sounds like a winner, right?

The powder doesn't have the full range of hues that its older sister does. It comes in translucent and translucent medium deep. Given that the other powder has a few more shades, the glow powder could expand over time. As for the cost? It's retailing for the exact same price as the original translucent powder at $38.

Is the powder really that special, though? Isn't it just a powder? Well, the customer voices over at Sephora would probably disagree with that sentiment. It's the black and white hued retailer's best selling facial powder.

It's not even that the powder sells well, though. It's also one of the most well-rated and liked products on the site. Even with over 6500 reviews, it's still got a whopping 4.5 star rating, and as for likes? That's even better. It's sitting (or setting) pretty with 530,000 likes. Yeah, people love this stuff.

Whether you're already a fan of Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder or just love the idea of a glowing way to set your makeup, the new glowing version of the iconic product may just be for you. It's as simple as heading over to Sephora or the brand's website to get your luminous look on.