Bésame Cosmetics takes inspo from another era, paying homage to beauty looks and styles from the past. Its vibe is gloriously vintage — without being overly retro. The brand follows its show-stopping Snow White suite and its Peter Pan Mermaid Lagoon range with the Bésame x Mickey Mouse makeup collection. This latest round of Disney-themed products celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary.

It's a small but focused collection — there are only three items but they are all high impact. There are two lipstick shades inspired by Mickey himself and a compact mirror that boasts his DNA-distinct image.

This limited edition collection is a tribute to classic animation and to Mickey's earliest appearances, according to the press materials received by Bustle.

This is the third Bésame x Disney partnership. While the characters and storylines are different each time, one thing is consistent. Bésame dives into the archives and siphons influence from the actual colors used by Disney animators.

Everyone from makeup mavens to Disney diehards to those who are mad about Mickey will lurve this assortment. The products will be sold separately and will be made available as a set. The trio goes on sale at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT via the Bésame site on Nov. 23.

Courtesy of Bésame Cosmetics

The lippies and compact arrive just in time for Black Friday so you can shop for the Disney devotee in your life. Now, about these lippies...

Courtesy of Bésame Cosmetics

... Mickey Red is a classic, cool-toned red with a strawberry pink undertone.

Courtesy of Bésame Cosmetics

It is matched exactly to Mickey's crimson trousers and shoes. The scarlet lippie, which has a uniquely shaped bullet, comes in Bésame's rich and comfortable cream formula.

Courtesy of Bésame Cosmetics

The Ink and Paint lipstick is a sheer blackberry shade infused with berry flavor — yummy. Much like Clinique's cult classic Black Honey lipstick, it's concentrated in the tube. However, it adjusts to a berry tone determined by your personal pH when applied. So, it's basically custom.

Courtesy of Bésame Cosmetics

Brand founder Gabriela Hernandez was inspired by Mickey in his original, black and white animation form, which dates back to 1928's Steamboat Willie, when creating this lippie.

Courtesy of Bésame Cosmetics

The vintage and playful packaging is absolutely adorbs, which is to be expected. Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary has been a year-long celebration with so many cool fashion and beauty collabs — from Vans to New Balance to Kate Spade. This isn't the only Mickey makeup collab on the market ATM, though.

The Dose of Colors x Mickey Mouse makeup collection features an eyeshadow palette, three lipsticks, and three lip glosses.

It's a small and sophisticated collection — from the color palette to the packaging. It's Mickey makeup for grownups.

Courtesy of Bésame Cosmetics

The Bésame Cosmetics x Mickey Mouse range follows the spirit of the brand's previous partnerships with The Mouse House. The Snow White collection was inspired by the 1937 film and the colors used by the Ink and Paint Departments. The Peter Pan Mermaid Lagoon suite of products was directly inspired by the characters in the 1953 film.

Courtesy of Bésame Cosmetics

The packaging is too cute to throw away or recycle when you run out of product. You will need to creative and find a way to repurpose those tubes as decor or accessories of some sort. A Christmas tree ornament? A charm on a necklace? An earring? Anything is possible.

Ultimately, this trifecta of Mickey Mouse products will surely delight the beauty ballers and Walt Disney worshippers in your life. It will give life to your lips.