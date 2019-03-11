It was a big weekend for a certain musical legend and her former baseball-playing boyfriend — or is "fiancé" more accurate now? On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged after two years of dating (and after tons of speculation from their fans that they'd tie the knot soon). But now that they're planning to spend the rest of their lives together, how did all of this start? When did Lopez and Rodriguez start dating? As it turns out, they got engaged just after they celebrated their second anniversary as a couple.

Although they didn't start dating until 2017, these two actually go way back. According to E! News, they met for the first time almost 15 years ago — ironically enough, they first crossed paths when Lopez's ex, Marc Anthony, threw out the first pitch at a subway series game where the New York Mets were playing the New York Yankees at Shea Stadium. Then, many, many years passed, which brings us to 2017, and that is when the magic happened.

In March of that year, the earliest rumors that Lopez and Rodriguez were dating began to surface, and that is when people started figuring out that something had to be up.

In fact, on March 9, 2017, Us Weekly confirmed various reports that these two were an item after they were spotted spending time together in Las Vegas. Not long after, they made their first red carpet appearance together, and it was a big one. In May, they attended the Met Gala together, which confirmed their relationship beyond a shadow of a doubt. Because, as we all know, the Met Gala is a Very Big Deal.

But if you're looking for an exact date for the start of their relationship, it seems to be Feb. 3. On that day this year, Lopez took to Instagram to share a post celebrating their second dating anniversary, writing:

"You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time."

And then, on Saturday, they announced their engagement with a simple Instagram post they both shared on each of their accounts, featuring a photo of Lopez's brand new engagement ring. She presented the photo with plenty of heart emojis, because at a time like this, what other words are needed?

Lopez and Rodriguez have come a long way from where they started, and now, they're planning to spend their future together. Knowing how much they've enjoyed each other's company over the last two years they've spent as a couple, it seems they have a lot to look forward to — and hopefully, they'll share it with fans along the way like they've done so far.