TV host Emma Willis is about to embark on a maternity road trip during the brand new W Channel special, Emma Willis: Meet the Babies. The documentary series follows the presenter as she catches up with the families who she first encountered whilst on the frontline of a real-life maternity unit. Willis took part in the series as a mother of three herself, and the Voice UK host has been married to her singer-songwriter husband for over ten years. But when did Matt and Emma Willis get married?

According to The Sun, the famous pair tied the knot back in 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire. The couple first met in 2004, the newspaper reports, a time when Emma was still working for MTV, and Matt just so happened to be in one of the UK's biggest boybands, better known as Busted. A year later the celeb duo had gone public with their relationship, and in 2007 Matt finally popped the question.

According to Heat Magazine, the Willis' celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in the summer of 2018, and returned to their original wedding venue of Rushton Hall in order to renew their vows. During the ceremony, Emma wore the same wedding dress she wore back in 2008, and stood in front of a lineup of guests that included Fearne Cotton, Marvin and Michelle Humes, actor Vicky McClure, and many more. As reported by The Sun, one attendee described the ceremony as being "a wonderful day, fun of love and celebration," and revealed that there "was a cheeky screen to watch the England versus Sweden World Cup game."

The former Big Brother host has previously admitted that "it wasn’t love at first sight" when she first met her husband of over ten years. Speaking about the early days of her relationship in an interview with Women & Home, Willis revealed "It wasn’t love at first sight with Matt — we were friends at the beginning, and our friendship developed. I was working at MTV when we met." The presenter went on to reveal the secrets behind her successful marriage. She said, "the secret is that we still like each other, we love each other, and fancy each other." We try to make time for each other with date nights. He asked me the other day, 'shall we have dinner out on Friday?' but to be honest, I’d prefer to stay at home."

As mentioned previously, Willis is set to appear in her latest television venture, Emma Willis: Meet the Babies. A short W Channel synopsis of the new series reads, "After working as a Maternity Care Assistant on the front line of a maternity unit last year, Emma Willis goes on a maternity road trip to catch up with the families of the babies born during her time in the hospital."

According to the presenter's official website, Meet the Babies will air as a one-off special, and a follow-up to the second series of Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, which documented the TV host's real-life medical training at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.

Emma Willis: Meet the Babies airs at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 on the W Channel.