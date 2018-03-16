The My Little Pony beauty Renaissance continues. PUR Cosmetics released a My Little Pony palette that captured all the magical colors of the ponies, while ColourPop did a full makeup collection. BronyCon — the My Little Pony convention — is a legit thing. Now, GlamGlow has created My Little Pony #GlitterMasks, which were initially revealed in a joint, informal tutorial that influencers Chrisspy and MakeupShayla each posted on their individual Instagrams.

GlamGlow and HASBRO have partnered for these adorbs iterations of the brand's best-selling GlitterMasks with the GravityMud Firming Treatment. They come in three, sparkle-infused colors inspired by the ponies!

Peel-off glitter masks are a hot skin care trend in 2018. They transform the process of applying an additional product from a chore to something fun and totally 'Grammable.

The My Little Pony GlamGlow GlitterMasks are limited edition and $59 a piece. They will gallop into your life for a short time — treating your skin to some sparkle and your Insta followers to some glittery selfies before riding off into the sunset for good. These masks remind us that the ever-popular unicorn might eventually be eclipsed by its not-so-distant cousin — the pony!

The GlamGlow x My Little Pony masks will be available later this month via the brand's site and at Sephora.

The pink version is inspired by Pinkie Pie, who is known as the socialite and life of the party.

The formula is absolutely loaded with glitter, as this swatch demonstrates.

The purple version is inspired by Twilight Sparkle, the lovable perfectionist of the bunch.

So. Much. Sparkle!

The black GlitterMask was named after Princess Luna, the powerful and mysterious icon of the My Little Pony universe.

Check out the smattering of stars in the black version! It's like a night sky in skincare form.

When stars, glitter, and a variety of colors are involved, skin care becomes thrilling.

Chrisspy and MakeupShayla clearly had a good time while making this video and pampering their skin. They juggled the boxes, chose their colors, swirled the product with the mixer, applied, and even played with a puppy to pass the time while their masks dried. They essentially created a low-key tutorial on how to navigate peel-off masks.

GlamGlow itself suggests this GlitterMask methodology: Stir before using. Apply an even layer to clean skin with the supplied spatula. Use caution to avoid eyebrows and the hairline. The more you apply, the longer it takes to dry. The average dry time is 20-30 minutes. Once the mask dries, take a selfie (optional) and then proceed to peel off from the edges.

The Internet is already shook over this GlamGlow x My Little Pony collab, since it speaks to inner '80s and '90s kids. With the recent Sola Look x Saved by the Bell lipstick range and the upcoming Storybook Cosmetics x Care Bears collection, your adolescent TV watching habits have been transformed into adult self care routines.

This tweet captures all the feels about the My Little Pony GlitterMasks. This future customer made that very clear that the masks are a necessity.

While glitter masks might seem like a gimmick to some skin care care elitists, you cannot deny that they are playful. They also belong to a legit culture on social media.

Skin care is time consuming. Even if you're super committed, multiple steps can be overwhelming. Therefore, details like adventurous colors or a glitter texture make the routine thrilling and 'Gram worthy.

Sharing information, products, and pics with the rest of the world inspires others to do the same. Ultimately, GlamGlow x My Little Pony Glittermasks not only indulge the skin. They also foster a sense of community and the notion that taking care of your skin is as exciting as it is necessary.