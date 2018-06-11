Any makeup brand that collaborates with super popular beauty influencer Jaclyn Hill usually opts for a reprise. That's because her fanbase is fiercely loyal and loves her looks. Her products are stellar and they sell out. More Jaclyn Hill x Morphe eyeshadow palettes are on the way and that's not a shock or surprise. Hill expanded her Champagne Pop highlighter into an entire collection with BECCA Cosmetics. She has done multiple collabs with Morphe Brushes over the years and shows no signs of slowing down, much less stopping, when it comes to that fruitful and beautiful partnership.

Hill has been teasing new eyeshadows and fans were hoping that her latest hints were for products from her own, eponymous brand. A JH Cosmetics line has been teased for quite some time, but seems to have entered a long period of dormancy and development.

The new Jaclyn Hill x Morphe eye palettes arrive on Tuesday, June 26, according to an Insta post and promo video shared by both the influencer and the brand.

The palette is not nearly as blockbuster as its predecessor — that was a 35-pan rainbow of color which arrived last year. It legit collected every color of the rainbow in a large package that could only be describe as an artist's easel.

The new Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palettes are more streamlined and suitable for travel. Each appears to hold 10 pans of product. In one palette, there are greens, whites, browns, and even a mustard-looking shade. The other boasts pinks, oranges, reds, and browns.

You can see the palettes in the screen grab above, which captures two separate versions. The palettes are slim, rectangular, and feature mirrors. Have any of these colors already appeared in the blockbuster, 35-pan palette?

That's entirely possible. But we're not sure since it's just a tease with very little concrete information shared ATM. We will learn more from both the brand and Hill as they drop more hints as the release date draws nearer.

Could this be the new Jaclyn Hill x Morphe palette shadows hiding in plain sight? In this recently posted image, Hill described the products on her eyes as "coming soon."

Fans were stoked about the palette, while others were vocal about wishing that Hill would release products under her own name sooner than later.

Some have speculated that Hill is a part-owner of Morphe and that's why she keeps revisiting her partnership with the brand via new palettes instead of launching an assortment of products under her own moniker. Whatever the case, Hill does keep her fans satiated by serving up lewks and the products they need and want to replicate her looks.

Even with these questions and curiosities, the fan engagement and interest is burning at quite a fevered pitch.

Hill is back in action after having a quiet spring, since she was dealing with some personal issues. Both she and her husband Jon Hill posted separately that they are divorcing after nearly nine years of marriage. Hill is continuing to move forward and to create epic, dramatic, and glamorous makeup looks for herself and her fans.

You can and should watch the promo teaser video over and over, since you get a look at the shadow shades IRL and on Hill's lids. The video is a major source of inspo for creating your own looks with these colors.

Stay tuned to the J. Hill social channels as well as Morphe's. That is where you will find more information about these palettes, from the price to the shopping locations.

Another multi-product Jaclyn Hill x Morphe collab is on its way and that's always a good thing.