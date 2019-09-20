Last year, writer Matt Groening took his usual slapstick, pop culture savvy humor from The Simpsons and Futurama and molded it into the dysfunctional fantasy world of Netflix's Disenchantment. The show, which follows the adventures of Princess Bean (Abbi Jacobson), her personal demon Luci (Eric Andre), and her friend Elfo (Nat Faxon), charmed viewers enough to nab a second season order from Netflix. But fans may have to wait quite some time to actually see the next batch of episodes, which will be titled Disenchantment Part 3.

As reported by Deadline, Netflix renewed Disenchantment in October 2018 following its series premiere in August. The second half of its 20-episode order hit Netflix on Friday, Sept. 20. Season 2 will also have 20 episodes, and will likely follow a similar schedule, with the first 10 debuting in 2020 (probably in August again), and the second in 2021.

"We're excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix," Groening told Deadline. "Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off."

The plus side to the long wait? Disenchantment Part 2 arrived in September, just as the fall TV season is getting into swing, so fans will have plenty of other shows to occupy their time until Disenchantment returns. Here are a few to get you started.

Bee and PuppyCat

Bee and PuppyCat was a beautifully crafted web series created and written by Natasha Allegri, a storyboard revisionist for Adventure Time. The series revolves around Bee, an unemployed woman in her early 20s who encounters a mysterious creature named PuppyCat. Together, the two rotate through a series of cosmic-spanning temp jobs in order to make rent. Think Sailor Moon, but a lot more humorous and strange. The first season was short-lived, but the show was recently renewed for a full second season, set to premiere on the Cartoon Hangover's streaming service in 2019.

Tuca & Bertie

Created by Lisa Hanawalt, Netflix's Tuca & Bertie is really a show that should have been renewed alongside Disenchantment, but was sadly canceled after just one season. Still, the available 10 episodes are worth the watch, even if you'll be a little bitter knowing the series won't continue. It stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as two 30-year-old bird-women who live in the same apartment building and have very different personalities and problems. Like Disenchantment, Tuca & Bertie is irreverent and quirky, but with Hanawalt at the helm, it really nails the highs and lows of being a woman who doesn't quite know where she fits in.

Daria

Created by Glenn Eichler and Susie Lewis Lynn, Daria is a throwback that ran from 1997 to 2002 on MTV and is now available on Hulu. It's a spinoff of the Beavis and Butt-Head series that follows Daria Morgendorffer, a smart, acerbic, and somewhat misanthropic teenage girl who observes the world around her. It was a show both quietly amusing and insightful for its time.

Aggretsuko

If Disenchantment is all about a woman feeling constrained by the expectations of being a princess, Aggretsuko is all about a woman feeling trapped by her role as an overworked Japanese accountant. Retsuko is a single, 25-year-old panda who vents her frustrations about her job by going to a karaoke bar every night to scream death metal. It's a surprisingly funny and insightful show that explores the frustrations of being a woman trapped in a patriarchal society.

By the time you get through these delightful series, Disenchantment should be back for Part 3.