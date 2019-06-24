Season three of Killing Eve was announced way back in April 2019 – before the sequel series had even aired. But with the U.S. getting earlier premiere dates for the previous two seasons, us Brits have been agonising over when Killing Eve season three will start in the UK for the past year. So, what's the latest news on Villanelle and Eve?

Well, I have good news and I have bad news. The good news is that the show officially has a U.S. air date. Announced on Valentine’s Day via a teaser trailer on Twitter, Killing Eve’s third season will arrive in the States on April 26, 2020. The news was accompanied by a collection of new photos, which showcased one of Villanelle’s most daring disguises yet — a clown. Prepare to meet your match, Bill Skarsgard.

The bad news is that, for UK viewers, there’s still no news on a release date. However, as Cosmopolitan points out, the April release in the States follows “the pattern of previous years.” When season two dropped in the U.S. in April 2019, it was followed with a UK release date in June on the BBC. And this adds up with what LadBible previously has reported, with a source telling the site viewers “can expect [Killing Eve] to air on BBC One in ‘June or July’.”

Despite the lack of a UK air date, the BBC verified that their exclusive broadcasting rights are still in place. "It's fantastic news that there will be a third series of this award winning hit drama and we're delighted UK audiences will be able to see Killing Eve exclusively on the BBC," Director of Content Charlotte Moore said.

BBC/Sid Gentle

As BBC America revealed, the next instalment of Killing Eve will see a change in writer, as was the case with the second. They've described the process as continuing "to pass the baton to a new female writing voice." Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) will be penning the next series of the drama and will also serve as an executive producer for the show. BBC America President Sarah Bennett has added, "Killing Eve doesn't do anything in a templated way; we love giving the opportunity to three genius women to make their mark."

BBC/Sid Gentle

And as you can expect, Heathcote's fellow writers are as supportive as Bennett. "I'm very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season three," Waller-Bridge told BBC America. "We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote's hilariously murderous hands." Fennell shared similar sentiments, citing that she thinks the transition of female writers "has been built into this untraditional show."

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Feb. 17, 2020, to include new information about Killing Eve's season three global release dates.