When the first season of Killing Eve ended, the wait for its follow-up was excruciating. Now the majority of the nation have finished the second season, many are probably wondering when does Killing Eve season 3 start in the UK? Thankfully there's no ambiguity surrounding whether the beloved show will return, as BBC America announced the renewal pretty immediately in April, much to the relief of fans in both the UK and the States. But will there be a lengthy wait to see the exploits of Villanelle and Eve again?

Well, it looks like it might be a while. I contacted a rep for the show for more info on a specific UK release date, and they tell me that there's no news yet. Damn. I will update you as soon as this changes.

Despite this, viewers haven't been left entirely in the dark as, after the third season was confirmed in April, BBC verified that their exclusive broadcasting rights will continue as well. "It's fantastic news that there will be a third series of this award winning hit drama and we're delighted UK audiences will be able to see Killing Eve exclusively on the BBC," BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore told the BBC.

As BBC America revealed, the next instalment of Killing Eve will see a change in writer as was the case with the second. They've described the process as continuing "to pass the baton to a new female writing voice." Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) will be penning the next series of the drama and will also serve as an executive producer for the show. It seems that the majority of the main players will be returning if BBC America President Sarah Bennett's comments are anything to go by.

"We love having this show and the brilliant Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, and Fiona Shaw on our networks," she said in a press statement. "Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons. As we did last year, we're renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence — we adore the show as much as our fans do." She added:

BBC America on YouTube

"Killing Eve doesn't do anything in a templated way; we love giving the opportunity to three genius women to make their mark."

And as you can expect, Heathcote's fellow writers are as supportive as Bennett. "I'm very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season 3," Waller-Bridge told BBC America. "We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote's hilariously murderous hands." Fennell shared similar sentiments, citing that she thinks the transition of female writers "has been built into this untraditional show".

As it's only been a short while since the third series was announced, there isn't any inclination as to what it will hold. But judging by Heathcote's work on Fear the Walking Dead, I think it's a safe bet that the violence of Killing Eve will get a tad more gruesome than it already is.