NARS Orgasm is a universally wearable, peachy pink shade that looks good on everyone. The cult fave color rose to prominence in the early '00s. It has been translated into a powder blush, a cream face and body highlighter stick, lip gloss, and lipstick. Orgasm has been routinely cited as a Holy Grail hue amongst makeupistas — and a new product is about to be added to the assortment. A NARS Orgasm lip balm will be available soon.

UPDATE: NARS reps responded to Bustle's inquiry saying, "NARS Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm delivers a sheer wash of the universally-flattering Orgasm shade with a radiant finish. The formula features Monoï Hydrating Complex, for smooth comfort and a blend of antioxidant ingredients to help keep lips protected." It will cost $28.

PopSugar got the scoop on the the Orgasm lip balm while backstage at the Phillip Lim 2018 NYFW show this week. Models' lips were softly swiped with the familiar, know-it-when-you-see it color.

The balm version of Orgasm isn't on counters yet. Its release date, price, and packaging are firmly TBD as of press time. Bustle reached out to NARS reps for further details.

Makeup artist Francelle Daly told PopSugar that Orgasm balm is "not sticky, it has a hint of pink, and it can go on anybody's lip tone." It's also meant to enhance one's natural lip color. According to Daly, "You can have that commitment of color, but it's not a full, smacky, shiny lip."

It sounds like a perfect lip balm to us — a supple, subtle, and sexy coat of color. Once this baby becomes available, you'll be trafficking in majorly kissable lips.

The iconic Orgasm in powder blush compact form remains popular and beloved AF. It's engineered to be not-too-peach and not-too-pink. It's just simply a gorgeous peachy x pink with a hint of gold that achieves an impossible feat — it works with all skin tones.

This model from the 2018 Phillip Lim runway show was rocking a dewy, diffused pink lip. That looks like Orgasm in balm form to us. It also suits Daly's description of subtle color without the tacky shine.

This model also displayed a blotted, balmy, and baby pink lip look. If this is Orgasm-as-lip-balm, your pucker is in for a real treat when this baby finally arrives.

You can never have too many Orgasms — in bed and your makeup bag. You can totally wear the blush with the lipstick. No, you won't look too matchy-matchy. That's because your natural lip color and skin tone are enhanced by Orgasm. You'll notice a slightly different cast on each feature and avoid being monochromatic.

PopSugar suggested that the Orgasm lip balm could be available as soon as spring or summer. It's best to follow the NARS official Instagram feed in order to remain informed about this exciting launch.

These images and videos of Orgasm in its various forms demonstrate just how peerless and gorj this shade is.

The liquid blush, which launched last summer, was an innovative formulation. You could build coverage and intensity as you wish.

The satin texture lipstick, which also arrived last year, represents everything that Orgasm loyalists love in the shade. It's just so... pretty.

Makeup lovers on Twitter espouse the virtues of Orgasm on the regular.

It's amazing when a color can elicit this sort of response. Doing your makeup stimulates your creative juices and is a mood elevator.

Orgasm has many admirers who aren't afraid to admit their passion.

A peachy pink lip balm that's not too pale, hydrates, and imparts a dose of color is something that every makeup drawer requires. Whether it's the sweltering dog days of summer or the bitter chill of winter, NARS Orgasm lip balm is on track to earn rightful status as your "go-to" lip balm.