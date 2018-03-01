A trend seems to be emerging in beauty for spring, and one of your favorite cosmetics brands is in on the action. What's this mystery product and trend? Think pink because Urban Decay's new Backtalk palette is coming, and it's part of a larger movement. From Viseart's new palette to Kim Kardashian's hair, pink is in, and this gorgeous collection of colors proves that UD has cashed in on what may be the biggest trend of spring.

If you want to get the palette before the first official day or floral skirts and open toed shoes, when can that happen? Good news, UD fans. The Backtalk palette is coming your way so soon.

The brand announced the latest addition to their eyeshadow, blush, and highlighter lineup earlier this week, and the hype certainly seemed to be real. Comments on the brand's Instagram images range from tears over wallets (because fans need this beauty) to praise for the easy to travel with shape and design of the new product.

Thankfully, those who have already fallen in love with the mauves and pinks of the palette and its dual sides don't have to wait long to snag it. According to the brand's Instagram, the Backtalk Palette is set to launch on Mar. 8, so mark your calendars, Urban Decay fans, because this travel-friendly, on-trend palette may just be the must-have of spring.

According to the brand's social media page, the Backtalk palette was inspired by their bestselling Vice lipstick of the same name. The comfort matte lipstick is a stunning pink hue, and it's clear in the new palette that it was certainly created around that shade. Inside, Urban Decay customers will see eight eyeshadow shades with a mix of metallic and matte finishes on one side, and on the other, they'll have coordinating blushes and highlighters meant to craft the perfect monochromatic look. All you need to complete it is the Backtalk Vice lipstick.

If you were worried about the price, don't be. If you've shopped Urban Decay before and are familiar with their pricing, this cost won't be a surprise to you. According to the Urban Decay website, the Backtalk Palette will retail for $46. That's slightly less than their famous Naked Palettes, and while this has fewer eyeshadow shades, it does come with a removable mirror, two highlights, and two blushes, so the retail price certainly seems fair in comparison to the brand's other products.

This also isn't the first time that Urban Decay has launched a dual sided palette. Back in April of last year, the brand launched the Naked Shapeshifter palette which also features two sides. One can be used for color correcting and highlighting with cream products while the other is designed for contouring with powders. It was an all-in-one contour, highlight, and color correcting palettes, and now, they're moving that design in shadows, blushes, and highlights with Backtalk.

Where will you be able to shop the palette? It's going to be an exclusive to Urban Decay's website, their stores, and Sephora. If you were planning to shop at Ulta, you may need to look up your closest Sephora or UD location to swatch this beauty in person.

Even before the launch, fans have already started praising the lipstick inspired, monochromatic palette on social media.

It's no surprise that fans are stoked though given the brand's reputation for crafting cult classic shadows. Those Naked palettes anyone? There's a reason even Naked I is still around.

If you're a lover of all things pink and mauve, adore monochromatic looks, or have an obsession with the Backtalk Vice lipstick, the new Urban Decay Backtalk Palette may just be your new beauty bae. Mark your calendar for Mar. 8 because this stunner is coming at you super soon.