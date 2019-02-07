The mastermind behind Get Out is back with a new film, and the hype around it is already at fever pitch. The film follows the story of a family and their terrifying doppelgängers, and the trailer alone is giving me chills. But when is Jordan Peele's Us out in the UK?

Speaking about his new film to Total Film magazine, Peele said: "The underlying theme I’m going with is that we are our own worst enemy, and the doppelganger is about the monster within." And boy oh boy does the latest poster depict that. This poster is truly the stuff of nightmares, showing Lupita Nyong'o looking petrified, with a tear running down her face, holding a mask of her own face smiling.

So, when do us Brits get to see this terrifying film? According to Digital Spy, Us will be in UK cinemas from March 22 this year. I can't wait.

Peele said to Total Film:

"I think of Get Out as being my Frankenstein and this is my tribute to Dr. Jekyll And Mr. Hyde. I felt that that was the right idea to be working with in today’s day and age; the idea that, though our fears are set on the outsider and the invader, the real enemy is already here and has our faces."

The first trailer for the film was released last year, and Peele debuted his even scarier trailer during the 2019 Superbowl, which drove film fans wild.

Us stars Winston Duke and Lupita Nyong'o who both appeared in the blockbuster Black Panther — black magic at its finest. The two play husband and wife Gabe and Adelaide Wilson, who take their children away to a beach house near the place where Adelaide grew up. However, something goes awry on this family outing, which causes the family to begin to be stalked by their own doppelgängers who are trying to kill them. The family spends most of the film running from, well, themselves. As Peele told Total Film, "though our fears are set on the outsider and the invader, the real enemy is already here and has our faces."

Peele has referred to the doppelgängers as "The Tethered." The filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly: "I wanted to forge this new mythology that explored our duality and the duality of the characters."

Rolling Stone described Us as "spill-your-soda scary," and the same could be said for the trailer. Set to an eerie remix of the '90s classic "I Got Five On It" by Luniz, it shows the family enjoying their holiday one moment, and then frantically trying to escape the torment of their doubles the next, with Nyong'o's double constantly holding a pretty disturbing pair of oversized scissors.

Universal Pictures on YouTube

Nyong'o told Total Film:

"The storyline was so intriguing. It was a totally new kind of nightmare — and a nightmare it was. I was very stressed-out reading it. I read it in one sitting and I just remember being terrified. So yeah, I was all in."

If Nyong'o was terrified just reading it, imagine how frightening it will be to watch!

Peele's work must also be celebrated for its diversity. He was the first African American to win an Oscar for Best Screenplay, which is incredible. In his interview with Rolling Stone, Peele said: “It’s important to me that we can tell black stories without it being about race." While the story centres around a black family, race is not one of the underlying themes of the film.

This film is pure horror, with producer Jason Blum telling Variety that, in terms of scary moments, it's "like Get Out on steroids". Lord above.