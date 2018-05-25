Jon Snow and Ygritte are about to live happily ever after — at least off-screen. Asccording to the BBC, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding date is June 23. The BBC reported that the date has been reserved at the "Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire," where it seems Leslie's father owns a castle (yes, a castle). And here you were thinking that you were only going to get one royal wedding this summer.

The Game of Thrones stars first met on the set of the show during the filming of Season 2. In September, the couple announced their engagement in the sweetest way possible — via the newspaper. According to Time, the announcement in the Times of London read,

"The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

Shortly after their engagement was announced, Harington confirmed that he wanted his Game of Thrones cast members to be present at the ceremony. During an interview on the Jonathan Ross Show, Harington revealed that he asked the producers to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding this season. The actor said, "I rang [the producer] up and I said, 'I'm getting married and it's your fault actually.'"

Given the fact that the HBO mega-hit brought Leslie and Harington together, it only makes sense that they would want the cast and crew by their side on their special day. While it hasn't been officially confirmed, Harington reportedly asked the producers to give everyone the day off for the wedding, so if the Game of Thrones actors start popping up in Aberdeenshire in late June, don't be surprised. They'll likely be in town to watch two of their own say their "I dos."

Harington and Leslie's romance is one that's rooted in their time on the set of Game of Thrones, but they remain a private couple. That means it's unlikely that their reported June wedding will result in lots of candid photos making their way onto social media platforms — although, if that's something they decide to gift the world with, it's hard to imagine anyone saying no. These two have shown that they are deeply respectful of each other's right to privacy, so if they do allow guests to share photos from their wedding day, you can bet it will be a mutual decision.

In May 2017, when he was asked about his relationship with Leslie, Harington told Esquire,

"It's as much her relationship as it is mine and I can't speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that's what I'll say about that."

Harington and Leslie's wedding comes as Game of Thrones is reportedly in the final stretch of filming for the show's last season. With the show ending, the wedding may be the last time some of these actors see each other for quite a while. It seems fitting that they'll reportedly be coming together for a wedding as filming begins to wrap. What better way to say goodbye to a show that's been career-changing for so many of the actors involved than by helping two of their own begin a new chapter?

One thing is certain, Harington and Leslie's wedding already feels immensely satisfying, and it hasn't even happened yet. With Game of Thrones Season 8 not set to premiere until 2019, fans need something to get excited about, and knowing that the actors who play Jon Snow and Ygritte are about to start their married lives together fits the bill. Game of Thrones may be known for its dark storytelling, but the show's cast and crew appear to have developed relationships that last, and nowhere is that more apparent than in Harington and Leslie's romance.