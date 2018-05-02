Super sweet, hard-to-ignore savings are in your future! Riley Rose's Friends & Family Sale kicks off on Thursday, May 3 and it runs through Sunday, May 13. That's 10 days of deep 'n' decent discounts.

The Riley Rose Friends & Family Sale takes 20 percent off all purchases — be it in stores or online.

If you are unfamiliar with Riley Rose, let's remedy that since it's a retailer you want to know about. It's a beauty and lifestyle destination created by Linda and Esther Chang. Their parents founded Forever 21.

If you are looking to revamp your makeup wardrobe for spring and summer or to refresh your selection of daily use products with up and coming brands that aren't easy to find at your local CVS, then this sale is soooo calling your name.

Riley Rose stocks tons of cool and cult brands — like B.by Banila, Beauty Bakerie, Floss Gloss, Girlactik, and Lime Crime. Other recognizable brands like Essie, KORRES, Kopari, Stila, and BH Cosmetics are also sold via Riley Rose.

The retailer curates a really healthy and expansive assortment of brands as well as products. Color items, makeup, skincare, perfume, and hair products are all available via the Riley Rose shelves — be it digital or brick and mortar.

Here are 10 items you should totally shop during the Riley Rose Friends & Family Sale. If there are some cult brands you've never heard of that pique your interest, why not try them out via this sale? You can't go wrong.

1. Liquid Blush

2. Wing It

Courtesy of Riley Rose Lottie London Stamp Liner — Wing Edition $7.50 The dual-ended design boasts a stamp on one end and a pointed tip on the other. You can use the stamp as a guide to create and trace the perfect flick. The formula is jet black and doesn't budge. Buy Now

3. Eyelash Icing... Yes, Icing!

Courtesy of Riley Rose Beauty Bakerie Eyelash Icing Waterproof Mascara $24 You finish off your eye look with mascara — it's the icing on the cake that is your makeup for the day. This waterproof, inky mascara adds length and definition to your eye framers. Buy Now

4. Coconut Oil 4-Ever

Courtesy of Riley Rose Kopari Beauty Coconut Cleansing Oil $32 You can double cleanse with a single product that boasts the ever-popular ingredient of coconut oil and millennial pink packaging. This cleansing oil melts off makeup — even long-wearing liner and mascara. It also cleanses skin without drying it. It's pretty perfect. Buy Now

5. More Pink Clay, Please

Courtesy of Riley Rose Tony Moly Painting Therapy Pack In Pink Clay $6.50 Pink clay is becoming quite a trendy product in the skin care realm RN. This clay-based mask not only draws out deep impurities. It also removes toxins without stripping skin of much-needed hydration. It's suitable for most skin types. Buy Now

6. Your Nails Need Sheet Masks, Too

Courtesy of Riley Rose Le Mini Macaron Nail Mask $4.50 Sheet masks remain one of the most 'Grammable beauty trends. But your hands and feet need the same sort of TLC. These finger masks hydrate nails and cuticles. Rock these babies before a manicure. Slide the individual pads onto each finger and let them soften all of those pesky and parched dry spots. Buy Now

7. The '90s Are Always In

Courtesy of Riley Rose Claw Hair Clip Set $1.90 '90s claw clips are enjoying a Renaissance. They keep hair pulled back, off your face, and out of your eyes in style. Buy Now

8. Pink Primer Please

Courtesy of Riley Rose Touch in Sol No Poreblem Primer $18 This millennial pink primer blurs pores and smooths uneven skin tone. It creates a flawless base on which to apply your makeup. Buy Now

9. Cute Cubes

Courtesy of Riley Rose Harper & Ari Peach Exfoliating Sugar Cubes $22 These skin softening cubes look delish enough to eat! They will leave a peach scent on super soft, fresh, and healthy skin. Plus, you can upcycle the milk bottle-like packaging. Use it as a vase or for other decor. Buy Now

10. Kitten-Inspo Eyeshadow Is Always A Yes

The prices listed for these products are prior to the discount.

Here's the fine print. The sale applies to EVERYTHING, including final sale items. The discount code is not applicable to gift cards and e-gift cards. Upon purchase online and in a RR store, just present the code or coupon, which is only good for one person per transaction.

Go ahead and empty dat wallet.