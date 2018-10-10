The beauty sales this week are legit AF. Tarte is celebrating its 18th birthday by gifting customers with a week of daily surprises while BECCA's foundation sale features 30 percent off the brand's assortment. Too Faced is having a Friends & Family Sale and is offering early bird "BFF" access to shoppers. You can blow your budget, splurge, go ham, and stock up on so much good stuff because the sale is too good to snooze on. You can also effectively go broke — all the while saving money. It's funny how that works, isn't it?

According to a promo blast sent out via the brand's email list, shoppers can enjoy the 30 percent discount now through the early bird access. You shop early and apply the discount code provided in the email. Why not get a head start on the savings by shopping now? It's pretty massive to get 30 percent off on Too Faced, which is a prestige brand. You'd be doing yourself a major disservice by not shopping it.

Plus, you know what they say about the early bird, right? Forget that stuff about getting the worm. The early bird gets the gloss, the foundation, and the peach-scented makeup bliss.

There are some conditions. That's the case with any sale, though. The discount doesn't apply to new, sale, or web sets. You will have to shop carefully so you don't wonder why select items aren't being reduced when you check out.

Here's the ever-important fine print. The offer code is a one-time only use and cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. The code is valid through Saturday, Oct. 13 at 11:45 p.m. PT, which is 2:45 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 14.

Here is a screen shot of the notification from the actual email.

The email was not clear about the specifics and additional particulars of the Friends & Family Sale so Bustle reached out to the brand for further clarification and details.

Here are some of the awesome Too Faced offerings to consider purchasing with this killer, wallet-preserving discount. Do it up. Please note that the price listed is pre-discount.

1. Better Than Sex Mascara

Better Than Sex Mascara $24 This mascara is one of the brand's definitive, hero products. It thickens, darkens, and lengthens lashes. Grab a tube or two. With a 30 percent off discount, it's less than $18. That's a total steal. Buy Now

2. Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer

Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer $29 You can't go wrong with a multi-tasking product like this, especially when it's on sale. You can conceal, contour, highlight, and retouch with this natural finish concealer x makeup hybrid. It's approximately $20 with the deal. Buy Now

3. Just Peachy Mattes Eyeshadow Palette

Just Peachy Mattes Eyeshadow Palette $45 Peachy keen, indeed. This palette boasts 12 pans of neutral, peachy shades in the most buttery of textures. It's around $33 when you factor in the discount. You truly cannot beat that sort of savings. Plus, this collection smells delish like fresh, yummy peaches and cream. Buy Now

4. Hangover Primer

Hangover Primer $34 Who doesn't need a boost every now and then? Your face will get one such boost with this do-it-all primer, which hydrates, smooths, and brightens. It gives you a bright canvas on which to build your makeup look for the day. It's less than $25 with the F&FS discount. Buy Now

There are dozens upon dozens more products to shop during this sale, like the Melted Matte lippies. Those are approximately $15 with the discount.

There are dozens upon dozens more products to shop during this sale, like the Melted Matte lippies. Those are approximately $15 with the discount.