Fresh and fruity makeup is in your future. ColourPop's watermelon-inspired Main Squeeze eyeshadow palette drops on May 16 at 1 p.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. It could be this summer's answer to the 2018-released and internet-breaking Maybelline Lemonade palette.

Main Squeeze is part of the trendy and affordable makeup brand's birthday collection, according to the caption of the Instagram post revealing the product. The Main Squeeze palette features nine pans of eyeshadow in red, coral, hot pink, orange, and gold tones. There are several mattes and a few shimmer shades. So it provides you will all the hues to create scarlet smoky eye looks of differing depths and dimension.

Red and pink eyeshadow can sometimes be tough to pull off. But the palette encourages you to just go for it, since it's incredibly well-balanced with gold and rose gold shades. You can create eye looks that are as bold and as bright or as low-key and luminous as you wish. You can go with an all matte look or you can add some of the sparkly, wet-look shades as a wash of color or brow highlight.

Ultimately, Main Squeeze is super versatile, which is par for the course with ColourPop palettes.

The Main Squeeze palette is packaged in a bright red compact which also boasts a mirror. Therefore, it will travel well. You can tuck it into your weekender for all those summer getaways when you need to pack lightly and save space without sacrificing your makeup options.

The powder swatches in the Instagram image truly demonstrate the saturated pigmentation of these gorgeous shadows.

ColourPop is celebrating its birthday by ushering in the summer season and by gifting fans with beautiful makeup. How generous of them, right? The cool thing about this super sweet palette is that the colors are universal and not strictly reserved for summer wear. You can totally rock any of these shades deep into December.

Happy birthday, ColourPop. Keep the birthday collection products coming.