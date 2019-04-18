Forever 21 has been a store where fashion lovers have shopped since their tweens and into their twenties for trendy fast fashion. Mixing this season’s style with soda pop, Forever 21 is collaborating with Pepsi in a new spring-ready collection (offers sizes XS to 3X), and it’s everything fans will want to fizzle up their fashion this season.

The brand has been known to do unique collaborations, having partnered already with brands like Honda, Coca-Cola, and even the United States Postal Service to throw fans for a loop. Now, Forever 21 brings its fan following a collection of clothes and accessories with Pepsi’s soda pop logo written all over it.

The collection will offer styles for straight and plus sizes where fans can expect an assortment of neon tees, cropped sweaters, biker shorts, and pullovers along with Pepsi-inspired accessories.

Luckily, F21 shoppers can shop it now as it’s already available online and in nationwide Forever 21 stores. Plus, everything in the collection retails from $5 to $40, so you can buy a couple of things guilt-free.

Snap open this capsule while it lasts because it’s a limited edition line. Here are all of the best picks in this Pepsi perfect collection.

Forever 21 x Pepsi Sports Bra

Forever 21 x Pepsi Sports Bra $14.90 Forever21 Buy at Forever21

This super cool graphic sports bra makes a statement on the boardwalk. It comes in straight sizes XS to XL and plus sizes 0X to 3X. For $14, fans can nab this top on its own or with the matching bottoms for $19.

Forever21 x Pepsi Tie Dye Crop Sweater

Forever21 x Pepsi Tie Dye Crop Sweater $27.90 Forever21 Buy at Forever21

For something casual, cute, and comfortable, shoppers are offered this tie dye top that's specially labeled with the Pepsi logo on the front.

Forever21 x Pepsi Windbreaker

Forever21 x Pepsi Windbreaker $39.90 Forever21 Buy at Forever21

Arguably, this Forever 21 x Pepsi Windbreaker may be one of the dopest pieces in the collection. The top is lightweight enough to don on warmer days in a cute coral, black, and neon color block design.

Forever21 x Pepsi Bandeau

Forever21 x Pepsi Bandeau $14.90 Forever21 Buy at Forever21

As one of the simpler, but impactful tops in this line is this graphic bandeau. This top only comes in black, but pops with its tie-dyed Pepsi logo.

Forever21 x Pepsi Graphic Biker Shorts

Forever21 x Pepsi Graphic Biker Shorts $17.90 Forever21 Buy at Forever21

Fans who love colored sets, these biker shorts and its matching top is a sweet steal. For $14 more, fans can complete a sick sports look for the spring for a pop of color.

Forever21 x Pepsi Biker Shorts

Forever21 x Pepsi Biker Shorts $17.90 Forever21 Buy at Forever21

This look proves that the Pepsi logo is its own fashion statement in this bossy set. Fans can pick up the bottoms for $17 and the one shoulder crop shirt for $14.

Forever21 x Pepsi Beach Ball

Forever21 x Pepsi Beach Ball $12.90 Forever21 Buy at Forever21

Beachgoers who play on the sand can toss around this cute Pepsi beach ball for $12. Clearly, the person playing with it will be bouncing around the soda pop's logo, too.

Forever21 x Pepsi Pullover

Forever21 x Pepsi Pullover $29.90 Forever21 Buy at Forever21

This lightweight pullover from the collaboration is sporty and cool for the spring. The sweater features a quarter zip-up and comes in this bright orange and white color block.

Forever21 x Pepsi Crop Top

Forever21 x Pepsi Crop Top $22.90 Forever21 Buy at Forever21

Need another reason to delve into a tie-dye craze? Enough said. Forever 21 and Pepsi bring fashionistas this easy breezy long sleeve tie-dye crop top. Plus, it retails for $22.

No matter how unconventional the brand, Forever 21 and its collaborations are pure fire, and this one with Pepsi is going to be quite the pop in your wardrobe.