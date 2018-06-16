It's all happening. On Saturday, June 16, Beyoncé and JAY-Z dropped a surprise album titled Everything is Love on TIDAL. But if you're not subscriber to the music service, you may be wondering when Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Everything is Love will be on Spotify. For now, it looks like Everything is Love is exclusively TIDAL for now, but the surprise album could definitely make it to Spotify eventually. (Bustle reached out to Spotify for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Much like the release of Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade and JAY-Z's 2017 album 4:44, Everything is Love dropped as an exclusive offering for TIDAL subscribers first. And Lemonade still isn't on Spotify, which is referenced by Beyoncé herself in the track "NICE" on Everything is Love. On the track, she raps:

“Patiently waiting for my demise ‘cause my success can’t be quantified

If I gave two f*cks about streaming numbers woulda put Lemonade up on Spotify."

The most recent Beyoncé album on Spotify is the Platinum edition of her 2014 self titled album. Her "Perfect" duet with Ed Sheeran is also available on the streaming platform.

