As more and more shows get postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, one series that's still going ahead and highly anticipated – even more so now we're running out of things to watch – is the BBC Three and Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney's award-winning novel Normal People. The first 50-second trailer was released back in January, a short tease of what to expect – and today, there's more where that came from. But when is Normal People's official UK air date?

The latest trailer, released March 31, sees the story of Marianne (played by Cold Feet star Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal, in his first TV role) unfold a little further, revealing their rollercoaster of emotions throughout the relationship. There's the same supercharged chemistry that we felt from the first look, bringing to life Sally Rooney's characters – dare we say it – almost better than we imagined when reading the book.

And we don't have to wait too long to watch the full series either. Along with the second trailer, the dates have also been announced: Normal People will drop as a boxset on BBC Three on April 26 and will be released in the US on Hulu on April 29. It will also air on BBC One (date to be confirmed), but let's be real, we'll be binge watching on the Sunday, as soon as it comes out.

Produced by Ireland’s Element Pictures, the 12-part drama is Rooney’s screenwriting debut, in collaboration with writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, while Oscar-nominated Lenny Abrahamson (of Room, The Little Stranger, and Frank) and award-winning Hettie McDonald (Howard’s End) direct.

© Element Pictures / photographer Enda Bowe

It’s filmed across Dublin and Sligo in Ireland, with scenes in Italy and Sweden too, transporting us – at least visually – beyond the current self-isolation realms to be immersed in the most captivating modern love story of recent years. And I think we can all agree that a dose of intimate, complicated, intoxicating love, backed by beautiful Irish landscape, is just the kind of distraction we need right now.

The full series of Normal People is released on BBC Three on April 26, Hulu on April 29 and will air on BBC One (date to be confirmed).