In my mind, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, was a horror story. The Netflix smash told the story of Lara Jean Song Covey, whose five letters to — you guessed it — all the boys she's loved before, were mysteriously mailed out to them. Really, what could be worse than that? In reality, though, it was a heart-warming romantic comedy that so many people all over the world fell head over heels for. So, when will the To All The Boys sequel be on Netflix UK? It's been almost a year since it the OG film came out, and I bet you can't wait for more.

As Bustle has previously reported, the To All The Boys sequel was announced back in December 2018, and the streaming service promised fans that "the next chapter will be worth the wait." As Cosmopolitan confirmed on Jan. 9, the sequel will be titled P.S. I Still Love You, as per the second book in Jenny Han's excellent trilogy.

There is yet to be an announcement about a UK or U.S. release date, but Bustle reached out to Netflix for some guidance on this, and a rep said that they would "be sure to let [Bustle] know any detail on this title if and when [they] can." So watch this space. Closely.

However, since P.S. I Still Love You went into pre-production on March 22, as Digital Spy reported, you can probably expect an announcement pretty soon. If I had to guess, I'd say a release sometime in 2020 seems most likely at this stage.

If the sequel is anything like Han's novel — and it probably will be, since the first film was almost entirely true to Han's vision — then you can expect a love triangle to be involved. While I won't give too much away, you can probably anticipate a bit of rivalry between Peter and John also, with plenty of relationship drama along the way.

Since To All The Boys has been so successful (Variety reported that it was one of Netflix's most rewatched films in 2018), there'll probably be another film on the way after this one, to complete Han's trilogy. So, there's plenty to look forward to. In the meantime, more and more info surrounding this second film is being released, so there's a lot to get swept up in.

As the Hollywood Reporter revealed on March 22, Michael Fimognari, who was the director of photography for the first film, will be taking over from Susan Johnston to direct, although I don't think that'll shift the franchise's vision too dramatically, as Johnston will still be around to serve the show as its executive producer.

Johnston explained the reason why there was a switch-up in roles in a statement, as she confirmed: "Due to the timing of my other projects I won’t be directing the sequel, but as an executive producer, I am looking forward to continuing to share Lara Jean’s story and being part of this franchise."

So, while a date for film number two has yet to be confirmed, there's still plenty of material for fans to occupy themselves with until it eventually rolls around. Of course, you can re-watch the film for the umpteenth time, but it also might be worth diving into Han's novels if you haven't already.