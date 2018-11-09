Now that Disney's standalone Loki TV show is officially a go, there's one question at the top of fans' minds. When will the Loki TV show premiere? Disney hasn't given an official answer just yet, but there are some clues about when the series might hit Disney's upcoming streaming service, Disney+. (Bustle reached out to Marvel for comment, but has not yet heard back.)

Disney confirmed Thursday that the live-action Loki TV show will be happening, as will a live-action show about Star Wars character Cassian Andor. And Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki in the Thor and Avengers movies, is officially on board to reprise his role as Thor's brother in the new series. Disney didn't share how many episodes the Loki show will have, but according to an earlier report from Variety, it's likely to include between six and eight installments.

While there's no word yet on when the show will be available to stream, it would have to be at the end of next year, at the earliest. Disney+ is expected to debut in late 2019, the company revealed on Thursday. And there's no guarantee that the upcoming Loki series will be available on the streaming service the moment it debuts. Still, it's safe to guess that it will be included on the earlier side of Disney's release schedule, considering the fact that they've already announced that it's happening, a year ahead of time.

Marvel trailers and scenes on YouTube

There's also the fact that Disney revealed in its Thursday announcement that the series about Cassian Andor "will go into production next year." It's not out of the question to assume that the Loki series will go into production around the same time, since Disney announced both shows together. That would suggest that both of the new series would be among the first Disney+ offerings.

Marvel fans will remember that Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War, but fans have questioned whether or not he was faking his own death. Loki used his left hand to stab Thanos in the most recent Avengers movie. But the character is usually right-handed — except, of course, for the other time he faked his own death in Thor: The Dark World. There aren't any details about the timeline for the new Loki series so far, but it's safe to assume he has to be alive in the show, which gives even more credence to this fan theory.

And for Disney fans who aren't necessarily into Star Wars or Marvel, there are plenty of other Disney+ offerings on the way, too. There's a High School Musical TV show about a seriously meta production — the students are literally putting on a show called High School Musical. And, as Disney pointed out on Thursday, there will also be a new series within the Monsters Inc. universe. So fans of Disney Channel original movies and Disney-Pixar movies will have something to love, too.

It will likely be at least a year before the Loki TV series is available. But for fans of the character, it's just exciting to see him getting his own story in the first place.