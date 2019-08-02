With Microsoft and Nintendo recently announcing their next-gen consoles, it's high time that Sony finally revealed some more info regarding the PlayStation 5. It's been three years since the company last released a console, and even then they were PlayStation 4 hardware revisions (the Slim and Pro). And since Sony wasn't at E3 this year to announce anything, I need to know when will the PlayStation 5 be out in the UK?

As The Mirror reports, the PS5 was recently listed for pre-order on third-party Swedish retailer Media Markt for 9,999 Swedish Krona. According to PlayStation news site Push Square, "this translates roughly to $1,050 or £850," which is substantially more expensive than the PS4, which is currently listed at around £223 on Amazon. As Sony has yet to announce an actual release date for the console, it seems that this listing is a placeholder. In addition to that, Media Markt does provide a disclaimer that the "[p]rice and product information is preliminary and subject to change."

Despite not appearing at E3 this June to announce any PS5-related news, there have been rumours of a potential release for the next-gen console in late 2020. As The Verge reports, a Wall Street journalist revealed that Sony isn't planning a PS5 launch for the next 12 months. This was reportedly discussed during a Q&A session with Sony, which would mean that the PS5 would see a late 2020 release, alongside the Xbox Project Scarlett — Microsoft's next-gen console that they announced at E3.

I've reached out to a Sony rep for any comment regarding an official release date for the PS5, but have yet to hear back. I'll keep you posted if I do.

Rainer Jensen/EPA/Shutterstock

Even though that date is well over a year away, it seems that more info could be given next February. You see, Sony has a dedicated PlayStation event each year instead of turning up at conventions like E3. Called Destination PlayStation, the event is held for "all retailers and third-party partners to come hear the story of the year," as Chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios told CNET.

"[W]e got to a point where June of 2019 was not a time for us to have a new thing to say. And we feel like if we ring the bell and people show up here in force, people have [the] expectation [of] 'Oh, they're going to tell us something'."

This sentiment was also echoed by CEO of Sony's PlayStation division Jim Ryan, who also spoke to CNET about how the company are aiming to be more considerate with their fans. "We wanted to make sure that the PlayStation fans had clear and unambiguous information from us instead of garbled nonsense third and fourth hand — some of it true, some of it perhaps certain times less true. This is just the start of the unveil process."

And it's not like Sony have kept fans in the dark about the console's capabilities either, as Wired had a pretty detailed interview with the PS5's lead system architect Mark Cerny back in April. Then there was the leaked comparison footage between the PS4 and PS5, which further reiterated Cenry's comments that this console "is no mere upgrade".