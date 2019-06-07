If you're a lover of all things skincare, there's a good chance you've used your fair share of sheet masks. These often hydrating and affordable skin care products are basically everyone, and now, GlamGlow's new no drip sheet mask is going to make sure that your masking isn't messy.

On June 6, GlamGlow introduced its latest sheet mask to the world, and this one is a game changer. GlamGlow's new Coolsheet mask is a no-drip, cooling, and hydrating sheet mask that promises absolutely no mess making it easy to use basically anywhere. Let's be honest, there's nothing worse than a sheet mask that results in serum falling in your eyes and mouth or dripping down on to your clothes. GlamGlow's new mask promises to get rid of all of those pesky side effects.

According to the brand's website, the Coolsheet is a hydrogel mask which means that there's no serum that'll be left to drip down your face. The new pampering product is meant to soothe and hydrate your skin without leaving behind a mess to clean-up. If you're headed for a flight soon or traveling, this mask is going to be your new best friend.

Where can you shop GlamGlow's new Coolsheet mask?

Like the vast majority of the brand's items, you can shop for the Coolsheet mask on the GlamGlow website or online at Sephora. At the moment, however, the mask isn't available in Sephora stores so you'll need to order it online. As for the price, it is a bit more costly than your typical drugstore mask. Coolsheet retails for $14 for a single use mask. However, if you're already a fan of GlamGlow, a more pricy cost won't be much of a surprise.

GlamGlow Coolsheet No-Drip Hydrating Sheet Mask $14 Sephora Buy On Sephora

If you're curious if the mask is right for you, according to the Sephora website, the new Coolsheet is meant for dry, combination, and normal skin types. If you've got oily or sensitive skin, it may not be the right option for you. However, if hydration is what you're after, Coolsheet may just do the job. According to GlamGlow, the product features the brand's unique hydration reservoir complex that contains glycerin and humectants that help to lock moisture into the skin.

The other notable thing about the mask, though, is the way it looks. If you've been a long time GlamGlow user or just a fan of skin care in general, you'll likely know that one of the brand's signatures is its fun patterns and textures. Remember those chrome, peel-off masks that went viral a few years ago? That was GlamGlow. The brand also features glitter masks and cleansers that look like galaxies.

For Coolsheet, the brand went full on hot pink (the color of summer 2019) and added ultra-cute stars. If you were thinking that part gets peeled off, think again. This mask is hydrating and adorable.

If you want to shop GlamGlow new no drip sheet mask, head over to the brand's website or Sephora now. With a promise of no mess and amazing hydration, you can't miss this new launch.