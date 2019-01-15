What's your sign? That's an age-old and semi-cheesy pick-up line if there ever was one. However, your astrological sign is about to get sartorial. You can show off your zodiac sign via your shoes. Rothy's Zodiac Collection (sizes 5 through 12, with half-sizes available) arrives via the brand's site on Tuesday, Jan. 15. It's a limited edition range of comfy, simple, and chic loafers in a deep navy hue. Go ahead and say "Hello" to your new fave footwear.

If you have already been planning your year based on your 2019 horoscope and its accompanying predictions, these shoes are so for you.

Rothy's Zodiac range is both a cool and subtle way to show off your love of your sign. And even if you are not a big believer in astrology, you cannot deny that this footwear is a conversation starter — because it is.

I'm a Gemini, so I immediately was drawn to that pair. But if you are a Capricorn, Aquarius, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio — whatever — you will want to slip into a pair of these super stylish, star sign-celebrating shoes.

The slippers have a navy base with the zodiac signs stitched into the heels with silver thread, along with a liberal smattering of surrounding and celestial shimmer. There is also an additional sprinkling of fairy dust at the toe.

These woven flats are instantly iconic. They are so classic.

BTW, Meghan Markle has rocked a pair of Rothy's famous flats while out and about in during her royal tour of Australia last fall. She styled them with a white dress and beige trench. Her outfit was classic — as were her flats.

You can do the same if you grab a pair of the Zodiac flats.

You can wear these breathable shoes with hit-at-the-ankle dress pants, leggings, a denim mini or destroyed shorts, a white dress, a tulle skirt, and much more. There are so many styling options. You can play with a variety of presentations to dress them up and/or down.

At just $165 a pair, you can shop for yourself and your astrology-loving bestie.

Like all Rothy's shows, the Zodiac loafers are knitted from recycled plastic fibers. They are also machine-washable. So you can keep 'em clean and cute.

You cannot help but love the fact that the shows are as fashionable as they are sustainable. You can feel good about wearing them, knowing that they are recycled. But they sure don't look it. It's a passive way to recycle without sacrificing an ounce of style.

Who says flats have to be boring? It's all about the delicate and delish details with the Rothy's Zodiac collections. Even the inner soles offer a dose of pizzazz.

You are so going to want to live in these Rothy's.

You are well within your fashion rights to grab any sign in the Zodiac collection. You can rock your own sign or that of someone special to you — if you believe in those sorts of cosmic connections. Or you can select one purely based on the aesthetics of the symbol. Whatever works with your OOTD.