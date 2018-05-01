If you're looking for a new skin care line, look no further. Don't just take my word for it though, you can as 12,000 other people, too. Sand & Sky skin care line is a fan favorite, and there's only two product out from the brand. Where can you buy Sand & Sky's Porefining Mask and Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment, you ask? Don't worry, there's more than one shopping option, and you don't have to wait in line to get it.

While having more than a few moisturizers or face washes might be deemed excessive, you can't never get enough face masks. But once you find Sand & Sky's, it's will be the only one that you need. The millennial pink skin care products are more than just Instagram-worthy. They'l be top shelf items in your weekly routine.

Both the Porefining Face Mask and the Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment had a 12,000 person waiting list before they even launched. Thankfully, you don't have to wait in a line that long to get them.

According to the brand, you can buy Sand & Sky directly through the brand's website, Birchbox, or ASOS. These are the only places to safely buy the products. Because the hype around the items were so intense that a brand actually stole Sand & Sky's photos to try and sell a fake product. Just to be safe, only buy from Sand & Sky directly, Birchbox, or the ASOS website.

The product will look a little different, if you're buying from ASOS or Birchbox though. According to the brand, the original packaging of the product was blue. Sand & Sky relaunched the product in a new color in 2018, about a year after being available. Because of that, ASOS and Birchbox still has some of the old packaging available.

If the millennial pink packaging ins important to you — no shame — you'll want to shop it directly from the Sand & Sky website. If you a die-hard blue fan, you'll want to scoop up the excess product while you can.

"Our customer database grew a lot since we launched," says Sarah Hamilton Sand & Sky co-founder. "Moreover, it also created huge excitement amongst our audience when we announced the launch of our second product at the back of the success of our original mask."

Needless to say, it's been an exciting first year for the brand.

No matter where you shop, the skincare is the same price though. The Porefining Mask is $49 individually, while the Flash Perfection Exfoliator is $42.90. The Exfoliator is not yet available on the ASOS and Birchbox webite though, so you'll have to score that directly from the website.

The other bonus of shopping through the website is that you can bundle the products together. The Perfect Skin Bundle is available for $77.90 online. Compared to the individual price of $97.90, that's a 15 percent savings. If you want to stock up on the same skin care item, the products become even more affordable too. The Besties Kit of the Porefining Mask is $78.40, which is a 20 percent savings, and the Besties Kit Flash Perfection Exfoliator is $72.90, which is a 15 percent savings.

Fake products are a reality of super-hyped products, so make sure that you're careful when you're shopping. For that reason, you should only shop on the websites that the brand recommends. In this case, that's the Sand & Sky website, ASOS, and Birchbox.

The brand tells Bustle that there are even more incredible, millennial pink skin care products on the way too. Twelve different ones, to be exact. Basically, you'll want to get your hands on the first two, so you can see what all the hype is about before the others launch.