Get your makeup brushes ready because this beauty duo is back at it again. Jaclyn Hill created another collection for Morphe, and it's even more affordable than the last. So where can you buy the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault Collection? It depends on where you live, but you'll be happily surprised at its availability.

If you thought Hill's first collab was good, just wait until you see what's next. The Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault comes with four different ten-pan eyeshadow palettes that feature both cool and warm shades. The best part is that you can buy them for $15 each or stock up on the entire vault for $49, which will save you money, honey.

As far as where you can shop, you have a whole lot of options. If you're in Burbank, California, you can shop the entire collection in-person at the Morphe store on June 26. The palettes will hit the Morphe website on the same day.

That's not all. You'll also be able to shop the Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Vault at Ulta on July 15. Unfortunately, the palette will not be available on the Ulta website.

If you happen to be in Las Vegas, you can shop early on June 16. All you have to do is show up at a Miracle Mile Shops Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino at 5 pm PST. You'll want to hurry, because the palettes — and Hill — will only be there for 24 hours.

There are four different palettes to choose from in the collection. There's Armed & Gorgeous, Bling Boss, Dark Magic, and Ring The Alarm. Two of the palettes are warm toned and the other two are cool toned. Honestly, it's nice to see Hill stepping out of her warm-toned comfort zone and adding in some yellows and greens into the mix.

Each palette is just $15. That pretty darn affordable. Not to mention that the palettes are discounted to $12.25 a piece when you buy them all together. Trust me when I say that you want every single one of them too. Each one can be used in any season, and for pretty much every occasion.

Compared to her first Morphe collab, this line a whole lot different. The first time around, Hill created a 35 shade palette for $38. It was affordable for the amount, but still not something that everyone could afford. The new collection not only contains more colors all-together, but makes it so that more people can experience the magic that is Jaclyn Hill x Morphe.

If you think the palettes are great, just wait until you see the vault that all four come in when purchased together. Hill took to Instagram stories to show off the PR packages that she sent to a select list of people. It features an extremely glittery box that actually clicks open and closed. When the door swings open, the palettes sit comfortably inside.

The original Jaclyn Hill x Morphe Palette sold out within hours of hitting the website. There's a good chance that this will be the exact same way. Thankfully, there are tons of different options to buy. The brand has yet to say whether or not this is a limited edition release. But there's a good chance that it will be around for a while, just like the first collab.

Get ready for more Morphe and Jaclyn Hill. The duo is coming for your makeup bag — and your bank account.