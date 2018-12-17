Love Island fashion falls into two categories: the OTT and much-coveted outfits worn by the islanders themselves and then the understated but just as stylish looks donned by the show's presenter, Caroline Flack. While everyone's preparing to purchase the Christmas jumpers modelled by the cast during tonight's reunion episode, I'm holding out for a subtler festive option. So where is Caroline Flack's skirt from on Love Island: The Christmas Reunion? And can you actually buy it or are you just destined to admire it from afar?

Most celebrity outfits often come straight from the catwalk and are therefore either impossible or ridiculously expensive to purchase. But Flack's most recent lewk is thankfully a little easier to get hold of. The 39-year-old posted a photo of her reunion ensemble on Instagram back in November, revealing that she will be wearing a cream-coloured knit and black skirt embroidered with silver sparkled shapes. She paired the outfit with a long black coat featuring similar embroidery and thigh high black boots.

Flack's stylist, Nisha Grewal, has once again helped fans figure out where to buy everything. On Instagram, she told lovers of the look that Flack's skirt and super cosy coat were both designed by Irish talent Paul Costelloe.

Both wintry pieces come from the 73-year-old designer's AW18 collection and are a little difficult to source. However, you can always reach out to the designer's team to ask if the items are available to buy. If Costelloe's designs are a little out of your price range, this Dorothy Perkins option is very similar to Flack's and is currently on sale. It comes in UK sizes 6-22, although size 20 is currently out of stock.

The presenter's top is also a complete steal. Designed by Danish brand Ganni, the one-shouldered knit (which comes complete with a ruffled neckline) is currently on sale and can be yours for just £60. It's available in a UK size XS to L which is the equivalent of a UK 8 to 14.

Flack's boots are also easy to pick up. Grewal confirmed that the stand-out shoes are from Dune, but it's not easy to decipher exactly which pair they are. Dune sells a couple of thigh high designs. One comes with a block heel while the other features a stiletto heel. The first will set you back £245 while the latter has been discounted to £126. Both styles are available in a UK 3 to 8.

Back when Love Island's constant sun and drama dominated our TV screens, Flack's stylist admitted to The Sun that each of her client's outfits contained a hidden message of love. Cast your mind back and you'll remember that the presenter was regularly seen wearing pink and red or donning romantic holiday prints.

So what does this dark yet festive outfit suggest? That the reunion episode will contain some hard-to-watch moments but that there is a light at the end of the tunnel for each of the islanders? Or am I reading way too much into everything and is it nothing more than Caroline's love of monochrome that resulted in the choice?

ITV

Love Island wouldn't be Love Island without some dramatic moments. ITV has already revealed that Georgia Steel and Sam Bird and Ellie Brake and Charlie Brown will be forced to confront each other amid cheating accusations and that those discussions inevitably turn argumentative. Let's hope Flack, and her glittery style, can defuse some of that tension.

Love Island: The Christmas Reunion will air on ITV2 on December 17 at 9 p.m.