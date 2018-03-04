The Academy Awards should generate a lot of reactions this year, but one of pop culture's most beloved "reactors" is missing. Chrissy Teigen isn't attending the Academy Awards this year, but she gave Twitter a fair (and hilarious) warning. Her reason, if you can call it that, is perfectly on brand.

Don't look for Teigen on the red carpet, or pulling a face from an aisle seat. Early on Hollywood's biggest day, Teigen tweeted, "I have cancelled Oscars Sunday and am trying to track down the taco truck featured in Ugly Delicious. Does anyone around 6 months pregnant need a dress?" She found the identity of the food truck featured on the Netflix series, by the way. It's Mariscos Jalisco in Los Angeles. Has everyone updated their Oscar Watch parties to include tacos yet? Maybe it should be a tradition.

However, in classic Chrissy fashion, it turns out this story was just a bit. She clarified with a second tweet that "I was never going to the Oscars this year! Just no longer going to any viewings or after parties. I am, however, flying to China super late tonight post taco party. Luna is coming on tour!"

Teigen's husband John Legend is taking his "Darkness and Light" world tour to Asia before returning to the States to star in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar: Live In Concert in the titular role.

He's not nominated this evening, and while the couple has attended the ceremony many times in the past, they're skipping it this year. Even as a ruse, that's a pretty great reason to miss the Academy Awards and any parties. Tacos and streaming television are definitely more enjoyable. Here's her first tweet:

Then, the update:

Earlier in the week, Teigen shared some Oscars throwbacks on Instagram with a whole range of her past looks. "Brace yourself for coral dress — colored contacts and 7 days in a tanning bed," the caption read, "ohhhh dear, young Chrissy you kill me."

"I was laughing hysterically because I just thought it was the funniest thing," Teigen said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the infamous Best Picture mixup last year. Even though she's usually the one who becomes a gif, the audience was full of confused and awkward faces that night.

Of course, pretty much everything Teigen says becomes news. "You just say it and you don't expect it to become a saga or a story," she said in an interview with Bustle. "I don't know why it blows up. I just want to say something dumb. That's all." This time, in part thanks to that clarification tweet, it can blow up for the right reasons — it's funny!

Still, it's also funny to imagine someone actually using Twitter to get rid of a dress at the last minute. The fact that she's pregnant with her second child makes the joke all the more specific and fun to think about.

So, this year, we'll have to rely on Twitter for Teigen's opinions. No gifs of her sleeping. No live tweets from inside the room where it's happening. Just taco content and potentially a live tweet or two from the comfort of her own home/travel journey. She did say earlier in the year that she was forbidden from sharing her opinion of at least one nominated film this year, so some things are just going to be left to mystery. The great thing about Teigen is that she's never far from the public eye, in the best way, whether it's on a red carpet or around the corner at a taco truck.